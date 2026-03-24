PSL 2026 Official Anthem ‘Khelenge Beat Pe’ Released: Atif Aslam Leads Pakistan Super League Song | WATCH

The Pakistan Super League (PSL) has launched the official anthem ‘Khelenge Beat Pe’ for the upcoming edition of the competition. Atif Aslam, Aima Baig, Sabri Sisters and Daniya Kanwal united to produce the anthem. It reflects on the journey of the league across 10 years as it expands to eight teams for the first time.

Atif has brought in the vocals for the second time after starring in 2022 edition’s anthem “Agay Dekh”. On the other hand, this season will mark Aima’s fourth appearance after entertaining the fans in 2021 anthem Groove Mera, 2022 anthem and 2024 anthem “Khul ke khel”.

“The PSL has always stood for world-class cricket, unforgettable entertainment and the incredible passion of our fans. As we step into Season 11, this anthem represents the evolution of the league and the exciting journey ahead. It reflects where PSL stands today: confident, dynamic and ready to inspire a whole new generation of players and fans,” PSL Chief Executive Officer, Salman Naseer said.

🚨 THE OFFICIAL ANTHEM OF PSL 2026. 📢 – Atif Aslam, Aima Baig, Sabri Sisters, and Daniya Kanwal are the singers.pic.twitter.com/2IUGKlwfju — Ahmad Haseeb (@iamAhmadhaseeb) March 24, 2026

PCB Announces Revised Schedule For PSL 2026

The Pakistan Cricket Board has announced revised schedule for PSL 2026 after austerity measures have been adopted in consultation with the Government of Pakistan. In the updated schedule 44 matches will be taking place in a space of 39 days with Lahore and Karachi each hosting 22 matches. The opening match between Hyderabad Kingsmen and Lahore Qalandars remains intact, while Lahore will also see Eliminator 1, 2 and the final. Qualifier will be played in Karachi.

Quetta Gladiators will begin the competition against Karachi Kings on March 27 in Lahore while Peshawar Zalmi will lock horns with Rawalpindiz in the first match of the day on March 28 in Lahore. Multan Sultans will be up against Islamabad United on the same day in the afternoon.

It was estimated that with an average of 30,000 spectators and associated support staff travelling daily for over more than a month would place significant strain on energy resources. By limiting the tournament to two cities, PSL is also reducing the extensive operational arrangements including transport, and utility overheads that a six-city event demands.

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