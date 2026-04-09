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Home > Sports News > PSL 2026 Points Table After Peshawar Zalmi’s Massive Win Over Karachi Kings: Check Latest Standings On April 9 — PSZ, KRK, LQ, MS, ISU, QTG, RWP, HYDK

PSL 2026 Points Table After Peshawar Zalmi’s Massive Win Over Karachi Kings: Check Latest Standings On April 9 — PSZ, KRK, LQ, MS, ISU, QTG, RWP, HYDK

PSL 2026 points table sees Peshawar Zalmi climb up after registering a massive win over the Karachi Kings. Kusal Mendis and Babar Azam starred with the bat as PSZ won by 159 runs to climb to the second spot in the PSL standings.

Peshawar Zalmi defeated Karachi Kings by 159 runs. Image Credit: X
Peshawar Zalmi defeated Karachi Kings by 159 runs. Image Credit: X

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: April 9, 2026 23:50:45 IST

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PSL 2026 Points Table After Peshawar Zalmi’s Massive Win Over Karachi Kings: Check Latest Standings On April 9 — PSZ, KRK, LQ, MS, ISU, QTG, RWP, HYDK

PSL 2026 Points Table: Peshawar Zalmi thumped Karachi Kings with a whopping margin of 159 runs. The massive win saw Zalmi climb to the second spot on the points table. It all started in the first innings, where Kusal Mendis and Babar Azam lit up the National Stadium in Karachi. Mendis struck a century and became the first Sri Lankan batter to reach the triple-digit mark in the Pakistan Super League. The Peshawar Zalmi skipper, Babar, scored a quickfire half-century and completed 12,000 runs in T20s. The right-handed batter became only the second Pakistani batter to reach the milestone after Shoaib Malik. Abdul Samad provided the finishing touch to the innings with a fiery knock. He scored 40 runs in only 12 balls, hitting four sixes and three fours. 

In the second innings, it was the time for the bowlers to shine. Iftikhar Ahmed struck in the first over and that brought a flurry of wickets at the top of the order. The Karachi-based side lost three wickets in the first three overs. The two openers, David Warner and Muhammad Wassem were dismissed for ducks. Iftikhar, Nahid Rana, and Sufiyan Muqeem picked up three wickets to bowl Karachi Kings out for only 87 runs. 

PSL 2026 Points Table

Position

You Might Be Interested In

Teams

Matches

Wins

Losses

No Result

Points

Net Run Rate

1

Multan Sultans

5

4

1

0

8

+0.941

2

Peshawar Zalmi

4

3

0

1

7

+2.877

3

Islamabad United

5

3

1

1

7

+2.052

4

Karachi Kings

4

3

1

0

6

-1.639

5

Lahore Qalandars

4

2

2

0

4

-0.051

6

Quetta Gladiators

4

1

3

0

2

-0.223

7

Hyderabad Kingsmen

4

0

4

0

0

-1.558

8

Rawalpindiz 

4

0

4

0

0

-1.625

Karachi vs Peshawar: Batters Star For Peshawar

The batters for Peshawar Zalmi starred in the first innings. It was Kusal Mendis and Babar Azam who kicked off the proceedings. Mendis scored 109 runs in only 52 balls, hitting four sixes and 14 fours in his innings. The wicketkeeper batter became the first Sri Lankan batter to hit a century in the PSL 2026. He was duly supported by his skipper, Babar Azam. The Peshawar Zalmi captain scored 87 runs in 51 balls, striking at 170.59. He remained unbeaten but could not complete his century as Abdul Samad played a blistering knock. Samad scored 40 runs in only 12 balls to power the Peshawar-based team to a score of 246 runs in the first innings.

Also Read: KKR vs LSG, IPL 2026: Did Digvesh Rathi Touch the Rope? Kolkata Knight Riders Fans Allege Foul Play After Finn Allen’s Dismissal | Video

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Tags: Abdul Samadbabar azamHyderabad KingsmenIftikhar AhmedIslamabad UnitedKarachi KingsKRK vs PSZkusal-mendisLahore QalandarsMultan SultansMultan Sultans vs Quetta GladiatorsPakistan Super LeaguePeshawar ZalmiPSL 2026quetta gladiatorsQuetta Gladiators vs Multan SultansRawalpindizsufiyan-muqeem

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PSL 2026 Points Table After Peshawar Zalmi’s Massive Win Over Karachi Kings: Check Latest Standings On April 9 — PSZ, KRK, LQ, MS, ISU, QTG, RWP, HYDK

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PSL 2026 Points Table After Peshawar Zalmi’s Massive Win Over Karachi Kings: Check Latest Standings On April 9 — PSZ, KRK, LQ, MS, ISU, QTG, RWP, HYDK
PSL 2026 Points Table After Peshawar Zalmi’s Massive Win Over Karachi Kings: Check Latest Standings On April 9 — PSZ, KRK, LQ, MS, ISU, QTG, RWP, HYDK
PSL 2026 Points Table After Peshawar Zalmi’s Massive Win Over Karachi Kings: Check Latest Standings On April 9 — PSZ, KRK, LQ, MS, ISU, QTG, RWP, HYDK
PSL 2026 Points Table After Peshawar Zalmi’s Massive Win Over Karachi Kings: Check Latest Standings On April 9 — PSZ, KRK, LQ, MS, ISU, QTG, RWP, HYDK

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