LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Assam Elections 2026 Imam ul haq Assam Assembly Election 2026 himachal pradesh Royal Enfield Adarsh Nagar arshdeep singh abbas aragchi 4 days survival jungle ai video artemis ii donald trump Assembly Elections 2026 Assam Elections 2026 Imam ul haq Assam Assembly Election 2026 himachal pradesh Royal Enfield Adarsh Nagar arshdeep singh abbas aragchi 4 days survival jungle ai video artemis ii donald trump Assembly Elections 2026 Assam Elections 2026 Imam ul haq Assam Assembly Election 2026 himachal pradesh Royal Enfield Adarsh Nagar arshdeep singh abbas aragchi 4 days survival jungle ai video artemis ii donald trump Assembly Elections 2026 Assam Elections 2026 Imam ul haq Assam Assembly Election 2026 himachal pradesh Royal Enfield Adarsh Nagar arshdeep singh abbas aragchi 4 days survival jungle ai video artemis ii donald trump Assembly Elections 2026
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Assam Elections 2026 Imam ul haq Assam Assembly Election 2026 himachal pradesh Royal Enfield Adarsh Nagar arshdeep singh abbas aragchi 4 days survival jungle ai video artemis ii donald trump Assembly Elections 2026 Assam Elections 2026 Imam ul haq Assam Assembly Election 2026 himachal pradesh Royal Enfield Adarsh Nagar arshdeep singh abbas aragchi 4 days survival jungle ai video artemis ii donald trump Assembly Elections 2026 Assam Elections 2026 Imam ul haq Assam Assembly Election 2026 himachal pradesh Royal Enfield Adarsh Nagar arshdeep singh abbas aragchi 4 days survival jungle ai video artemis ii donald trump Assembly Elections 2026 Assam Elections 2026 Imam ul haq Assam Assembly Election 2026 himachal pradesh Royal Enfield Adarsh Nagar arshdeep singh abbas aragchi 4 days survival jungle ai video artemis ii donald trump Assembly Elections 2026
LIVE TV
Home > Sports News > PSL 2026 Viral Video: Net Bowler Hit on Face in Practice, Lahore Qalandars Players Rush To Help

PSL 2026 Viral Video: Net Bowler Hit on Face in Practice, Lahore Qalandars Players Rush To Help

A viral video from PSL 2026 shows a net bowler being hit on the face during a Lahore Qalandars practice session, with Shaheen Afridi and teammates rushing to help as the injured player is escorted to an ambulance.

PSL 2026 Viral Video: Net Bowler Hit on Face in Practice, Lahore Qalandars Players Rush To Help
PSL 2026 Viral Video: Net Bowler Hit on Face in Practice, Lahore Qalandars Players Rush To Help

Published By: Uzma Fatima
Published: April 6, 2026 12:50:33 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

PSL 2026 Viral Video: Net Bowler Hit on Face in Practice, Lahore Qalandars Players Rush To Help

The Pakistan Super League 2026 is trending on social media, with several controversial videos circulating online. Amid the buzz, one video has gone viral in which a net bowler was seriously injured after being struck on the face during a practice session. In the clip, the Lahore Qalandars players can be seen immediately rushing towards the injured bowler to assist him. His condition appeared serious, as players, including captain Shaheen Afridi, quickly gathered around him and helped escort him to the ambulance.

No further official details have emerged regarding the incident. However, a user on X (formerly Twitter), named TOK Sports, shared the video from the net session and captioned it: “During Lahore Qalandars’ practice session, a net bowler was accidentally hit on the face and was quickly consoled by Lahore Qalandars players, while captain Shaheen Afridi escorted him to the ambulance.”

Lahore Qalandars have played three matches in the tournament so far, winning two and losing one. They currently stand fourth on the points table with four points, behind Multan Sultans, Karachi Kings, and Islamabad United.

In their last PSL 2026 match on April 4, the Shaheen Afridi-led side defeated Multan Sultans by 20 runs, handing the Ashton Turner-led team their first defeat of the season. Next, the Qalandars will face Islamabad United on April 9, Thursday, at the National Stadium in Karachi. 

Also Read: RCB vs CSK: Jacob Duffy And Anshul Kamboj Take Huge Jumps In Rankings — Who Are The Top Wicket-Takers In IPL 2026?

Another major controversial and trending topic surrounding the PSL on social media is the ball-tampering involving Fakhar Zaman of Lahore Qalandars. He was handed a two-match ban after being found guilty of ball tampering during a match against Karachi Kings on March 29, 2026.

The controversy unfolded at the Gaddafi Stadium just before the final over of Karachi Kings’ run chase. On-field umpire Faisal Afridi requested to inspect the ball after it had been passed between Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, and Fakhar Zaman during a team huddle.

Upon inspection, officials determined that the ball’s condition had been deliberately altered using a foreign object. As a result, a five-run penalty was awarded to Karachi Kings, and the ball was replaced. This changed the course of the match, reducing the target from 14 runs to just 9 runs in the final over, ultimately helping Karachi Kings secure a four-wicket victory.

Fakhar appealed the decision, but on April 2, 2026, the PSL Technical Committee rejected his appeal, stating that there was sufficient circumstantial evidence to uphold the ban. As a result, Fakhar missed Lahore Qalandars’ matches against Multan Sultans on April 3 and Islamabad United on April 9.

PSL 2026 Points Table

Position Team Played (P) Won (W) Lost (L) No Result (NR) Points (Pts) Net Run Rate (NRR)
1 Multan Sultans 4 3 1 0 6 +0.588
2 Karachi Kings 3 3 0 0 6 +0.486
3 Islamabad United 4 2 1 1 5 +1.055
4 Lahore Qalandars 3 2 1 0 4 +1.546
5 Peshawar Zalmi 2 1 0 1 3 +0.674
6 Quetta Gladiators 4 1 3 0 2 -0.223
7 Rawalpindi Warriors 3 0 3 0 0 -1.414
8 Hyderabad Kings 3 0 3 0 0 -2.077
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Lahore QalandarsPakistan Super LeaguePSLShaheen Afridi

RELATED News

‘Marriage Is Scary’: Pakistan Cricketer Imam-ul-Haq’s Viral Insta Post Fuels Divorce Rumours, Responds Amid Speculation

Arshdeep Singh Dating An Influencer? PBKS Fan ‘Investigates’ Cricketer’s Viral Snapchat Story To Know The Truth!

RCB vs CSK: Virat Kohli Set To Be Banned For Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s Next Match? BCCI Rule Violation Sparks Massive IPL 2026 Controversy

IPL 2026 | ‘Played All Domestic Games…’: Did Mohd Shami Took A Sly Dig At Gautam Gambhir, Ajit Agarkar After Winning ‘Player Of The Match?

Yesterday IPL Match: Sanjiv Goenka ‘Emotional’ Reaction Post LSG’s First Win In IPL 2026 Goes Viral | Watch

LATEST NEWS

Redmi K90 Ultra All Set To Debut: Dimensity 9500 Chipset, 8,500mAh Battery, And 165Hz Refresh Rate — Check All Details And Gadgets Launching Alongside The Smartphone

RTE Maharashtra Lottery Result 2026 Expected Soon: Check Selection List and Admission Process and Key Updates

Ranveer Singh Sings Latoo as Shreya Ghosal Joins In, Fans Say ‘Nightingale Meets Powerhouse’ | Watch

Is Umairi Pakistani Viral MMS Part 2 coming? Trying To Download A 5-Minute 54-Second Video Could Land You In Jail Or Hacker’s Trap

Who Is Riniki Bhuyan Sharma? Congress Makes Big Allegations Against Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma’s Wife “Holds Multiple Passports”

Chennai Weather Today: Moderate Rain With Thunderstorms Likely In Several Districts Across Tamil Nadu; IMD Issues Alert For Changing Conditions

PSL 2026 Viral Video: Net Bowler Hit on Face in Practice, Lahore Qalandars Players Rush To Help

‘Congress Used Material From Pakistan’: Himanta Biswa Sarma Hits Back After Khera-Gogoi Presser On Wife Riniki Bhuyan Sarma’s 3 Passports

Screen Awards 2026: Ranveer Singh’s Spy-Thriller Rules With 14 Wins — Check Full Winners List

Gujarat RTE Admission 2026 Registration Open, Check Official Portal, Documents Required and Seat Allotment Details

PSL 2026 Viral Video: Net Bowler Hit on Face in Practice, Lahore Qalandars Players Rush To Help

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

PSL 2026 Viral Video: Net Bowler Hit on Face in Practice, Lahore Qalandars Players Rush To Help

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

PSL 2026 Viral Video: Net Bowler Hit on Face in Practice, Lahore Qalandars Players Rush To Help
PSL 2026 Viral Video: Net Bowler Hit on Face in Practice, Lahore Qalandars Players Rush To Help
PSL 2026 Viral Video: Net Bowler Hit on Face in Practice, Lahore Qalandars Players Rush To Help
PSL 2026 Viral Video: Net Bowler Hit on Face in Practice, Lahore Qalandars Players Rush To Help

QUICK LINKS