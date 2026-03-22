PSL 2026: Why Lahore and Karachi Are Named As Host Cities As Matches Will Be Held Without Fans Behind Closed-Doors? Explained

PSL 2026: The 11th PSL will be one of the oddest phases in the history of the league, which saw a big return of games in six major cities. But unfortunately the PCB changed plans and cut back the number of locations on Sunday, 22nd March. Now only a few cities will host matches and the fans will miss out the action. All matches will now take place solely in Lahore and Karachi, played in silent, empty stadiums.

This closed-door policy didn’t start just like that. The ongoing rising tensions in West Asia and a sharp drop in global oil supplies played a huge part. The oil shortage caused by blockages in the Strait of Hormuz pushed Pakistan’s fuel levels to a vital point. So the government responded with strict energy-saving measures. These efforts are designed to cut down on fuel-use across all sectors.

The Fuel Crisis and National Austerity

Saving fuel is now a national priority. The situation demands immediate action to prevent deeper shortages. Keeping energy-use under control is key for stability. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has already restricted non-essential public movement.

PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi explained that holding matches in six different cities would require an enormous logistical footprint—including constant flights and heavy security convoys for eight teams—which the country simply cannot afford in a fuel crisis. By limiting the tournament to just two hubs, the PCB eliminates the need for massive inter-city travel.

Why Lahore and Karachi?

Lahore and Karachi were selected as the “twin hubs” because they offer the most advanced cricket infrastructure and high-capacity hotels in close proximity to the grounds. This minimizes the “commute” for players and broadcast crews, ensuring the tournament can continue for television audiences while adhering to the national mandate to stay off the roads.

Why No Fans?

The decision to ban spectators is a matter of policy consistency. “We can’t ask the general public to restrict their movements to save fuel and then invite 30,000 people to congregate at a stadium every night,” Naqvi stated. Removing the crowd also reduces the security and electricity burden required to manage large public gatherings.

What Is The Impact?

Hosting has changed dramatically. In Lahore, the opening celebration is off. Cities such as Peshawar, Multan, and Rawalpindi no longer get to host matches this year. The opening ceremony was scrapped to cut expenses. Several players have pulled out because of interests from the IPL. Blessing Muzarabani and Dasun Shanaka are among those who’ve stepped back.

The PCB says they’ll return money to ticket buyers and pay teams for lost gate-income. Still, the 2026 edition won’t sound like it did before. Its not about fans cheering or excitement anymore as it’s about keeping the brand alive during a regional crisis. The game is now focused on staying relevant in tough conditions.

Read More: PSL 2026: No Fans! Matches to Take Place Behind Closed Doors As West-Asia Tensions Force PCB To Take Big Decision