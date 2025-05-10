Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Saturday, May 10, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • Sports»
  • PSL Indefinitely Postponed: UAE’s Rejection Deals Blow To Pakistan Cricket League

PSL Indefinitely Postponed: UAE’s Rejection Deals Blow To Pakistan Cricket League

The remaining matches included four league-stage fixtures and the playoffs, which were originally set to take place in Rawalpindi, Multan and Lahore.

PSL Indefinitely Postponed: UAE’s Rejection Deals Blow To Pakistan Cricket League

PSL Indefinitely Postponed: UAE's Rejection Deals Blow To Pakistan Cricket League


The Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2025 has been officially postponed for an indefinite period. The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) made the announcement following a series of events that disrupted the tournament’s progress and left its future unclear.

The decision came just days after escalating cross-border conflict between India and Pakistan and the UAE’s refusal to host the remaining matches.

Conflict Forces Suspension of Matches in Pakistan

The PSL season was already in jeopardy after India launched a drone attack on Thursday. This was in response to Pakistan’s earlier targeting of military installations near the border. One of the Indian strikes reportedly hit the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, halting all cricket activity.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

In response to the rising tensions and safety concerns, the PCB quickly proposed relocating the rest of the season to the United Arab Emirates. By Friday morning, this plan seemed to be moving forward.

However, within hours, reports surfaced suggesting that the Emirates Cricket Board was not on board with the proposal.

UAE Distances Itself Amid Geopolitical Sensitivities

PTI reported that the Emirates Cricket Board declined the PCB’s request due to fears of being perceived as aligning with Pakistan during a volatile period. The board reportedly wanted to avoid any action that could create friction within the region or among its diverse population.

“The Emirates Cricket Board has enjoyed a strong relationship with BCCI in recent years having hosted the ‘India’ edition of the ICC T20 World Cup 2021, editions of the IPL as well as India matches during ICC Champions Trophy 2025,” a source said in the PTI report.

“The UAE has a diverse South Asian population which enjoys cricket. Hosting a tournament like the PSL in the midst of such tense circumstances could vitiate harmony, pose security risks and stir unnecessary friction between communities,” the source added.

This diplomatic hesitation from the UAE left the PCB with no feasible backup plan to complete the tournament.

PCB Emphasizes Safety, Mental Health and Responsibility

With no neutral venue available and the regional situation still tense, the PCB opted to shut down the rest of the PSL 2025 season. The board’s decision was influenced by both governmental input and player well-being.

“The decision to postpone has been taken pursuant to advice received from the Prime Minister Mian Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif,” the PCB stated. “… The PCB recognizes the efforts and support of its partners, franchises, participating players, broadcasters, sponsors, and organizers in having ensured the smooth conduct of the tournament thus far, however; cricket while being a unifying force and a source of joy, must take a respectful pause…”

The board also made it clear that the safety and mental health of the players remain a top priority.

“We, at the PCB, also have sincere regard for the mental well-being of participating players and the sentiments of our foreign players, and we respect the concerns of their families who want to see them back home,” the statement added.

The remaining matches included four league-stage fixtures and the playoffs, which were originally set to take place in Rawalpindi, Multan and Lahore.

With the season now paused indefinitely, fans and players alike are left wondering if PSL 2025 will resume at all or be abandoned completely.

ALSO READ: Virat Kohli Wants To Retire From Test Cricket, Has Told BCCI: Reports

 

Filed under

Pakistan Pakistan Super League PSL uae

newsx

BIG: Air Strike Alert Issued In Jodhpur, District Authorities Sound Sirens, Urge Public to Stay...
newsx

‘Ready To Sacrifice for India’: Massive Crowd In Chandigarh Responds To Civil Defence Call
newsx

Watch: Indian Army Neutralizes Terrorist Launchpads In Pakistan, It Was The Hub Of Planning Terror...
Marco Rubio speaks to Jai

Marco Rubio Reaches Out To S. Jaishankar, Urges India-Pakistan To Prevent Miscalculation Amid Escalating Tensions
newsx

PSL Indefinitely Postponed: UAE’s Rejection Deals Blow To Pakistan Cricket League
Special Briefing Operatio

India Says Pakistan Escalating Attacks, Using UCAVs, Long-Range Weapons, And Fighter Jets To Target
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

BIG: Air Strike Alert Issued In Jodhpur, District Authorities Sound Sirens, Urge Public to Stay Indoors

BIG: Air Strike Alert Issued In Jodhpur, District Authorities Sound Sirens, Urge Public to Stay...

‘Ready To Sacrifice for India’: Massive Crowd In Chandigarh Responds To Civil Defence Call

‘Ready To Sacrifice for India’: Massive Crowd In Chandigarh Responds To Civil Defence Call

Watch: Indian Army Neutralizes Terrorist Launchpads In Pakistan, It Was The Hub Of Planning Terror Attacks In India

Watch: Indian Army Neutralizes Terrorist Launchpads In Pakistan, It Was The Hub Of Planning Terror...

Marco Rubio Reaches Out To S. Jaishankar, Urges India-Pakistan To Prevent Miscalculation Amid Escalating Tensions

Marco Rubio Reaches Out To S. Jaishankar, Urges India-Pakistan To Prevent Miscalculation Amid Escalating Tensions

India Says Pakistan Escalating Attacks, Using UCAVs, Long-Range Weapons, And Fighter Jets To Target

India Says Pakistan Escalating Attacks, Using UCAVs, Long-Range Weapons, And Fighter Jets To Target

Entertainment

Vishal Mishra Vows Never To Perform In Turkey And Azerbaijan Amid India-Pakistan Tensions

Vishal Mishra Vows Never To Perform In Turkey And Azerbaijan Amid India-Pakistan Tensions

How Much Is Kangana Ranaut Charging For Her Hollywood Debut With Sylvester Stallone’s Daughter?

How Much Is Kangana Ranaut Charging For Her Hollywood Debut With Sylvester Stallone’s Daughter?

Fawad Khan Calls Operation Sindoor ‘Shameful’, Rupali Ganguly Hits Back: ‘You Working in India Was Shameful’

Fawad Khan Calls Operation Sindoor ‘Shameful’, Rupali Ganguly Hits Back: ‘You Working in India Was

My Utmost Respect To Armed Forces, Says Samay Raina As He Reveals How His Father Called Him One Last Time

My Utmost Respect To Armed Forces, Says Samay Raina As He Reveals How His Father

Is Bollywood Rushing To Register ‘Operation Sindoor’ After Pahalgam Attack Response?

Is Bollywood Rushing To Register ‘Operation Sindoor’ After Pahalgam Attack Response?

Lifestyle

Can Money Make You Moral? Study Reveals The Prosocial Side Of Wealth

Can Money Make You Moral? Study Reveals The Prosocial Side Of Wealth

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The Two Monuments So Iconic?

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media