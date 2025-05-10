PSL Indefinitely Postponed: UAE’s Rejection Deals Blow To Pakistan Cricket League

The remaining matches included four league-stage fixtures and the playoffs, which were originally set to take place in Rawalpindi, Multan and Lahore.

The Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2025 has been officially postponed for an indefinite period. The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) made the announcement following a series of events that disrupted the tournament’s progress and left its future unclear.

The decision came just days after escalating cross-border conflict between India and Pakistan and the UAE’s refusal to host the remaining matches.

Conflict Forces Suspension of Matches in Pakistan

The PSL season was already in jeopardy after India launched a drone attack on Thursday. This was in response to Pakistan’s earlier targeting of military installations near the border. One of the Indian strikes reportedly hit the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, halting all cricket activity.

In response to the rising tensions and safety concerns, the PCB quickly proposed relocating the rest of the season to the United Arab Emirates. By Friday morning, this plan seemed to be moving forward.

However, within hours, reports surfaced suggesting that the Emirates Cricket Board was not on board with the proposal.

UAE Distances Itself Amid Geopolitical Sensitivities

PTI reported that the Emirates Cricket Board declined the PCB’s request due to fears of being perceived as aligning with Pakistan during a volatile period. The board reportedly wanted to avoid any action that could create friction within the region or among its diverse population.

“The Emirates Cricket Board has enjoyed a strong relationship with BCCI in recent years having hosted the ‘India’ edition of the ICC T20 World Cup 2021, editions of the IPL as well as India matches during ICC Champions Trophy 2025,” a source said in the PTI report.

“The UAE has a diverse South Asian population which enjoys cricket. Hosting a tournament like the PSL in the midst of such tense circumstances could vitiate harmony, pose security risks and stir unnecessary friction between communities,” the source added.

This diplomatic hesitation from the UAE left the PCB with no feasible backup plan to complete the tournament.

PCB Emphasizes Safety, Mental Health and Responsibility

With no neutral venue available and the regional situation still tense, the PCB opted to shut down the rest of the PSL 2025 season. The board’s decision was influenced by both governmental input and player well-being.

“The decision to postpone has been taken pursuant to advice received from the Prime Minister Mian Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif,” the PCB stated. “… The PCB recognizes the efforts and support of its partners, franchises, participating players, broadcasters, sponsors, and organizers in having ensured the smooth conduct of the tournament thus far, however; cricket while being a unifying force and a source of joy, must take a respectful pause…”

The board also made it clear that the safety and mental health of the players remain a top priority.

“We, at the PCB, also have sincere regard for the mental well-being of participating players and the sentiments of our foreign players, and we respect the concerns of their families who want to see them back home,” the statement added.

The remaining matches included four league-stage fixtures and the playoffs, which were originally set to take place in Rawalpindi, Multan and Lahore.

With the season now paused indefinitely, fans and players alike are left wondering if PSL 2025 will resume at all or be abandoned completely.

