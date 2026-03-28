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Home > Sports News > PSL: PCB Issues Notice to Naseem Shah over Alleged Contract Violation During Pakistan Super League 2026 Opener

PSL: PCB Issues Notice to Naseem Shah over Alleged Contract Violation During Pakistan Super League 2026 Opener

The Pakistan Cricket Board issued a notice to Naseem Shah over a post on Maryam Nawaz, highlighting strict policies during Pakistan Super League 2026.

Naseem Shah deleted his tweet criticising Maryam Nawaz within minutes before claiming his account was hacked. Image Credit X
Naseem Shah deleted his tweet criticising Maryam Nawaz within minutes before claiming his account was hacked. Image Credit X

Published By: Shubham Madaan
Published: March 28, 2026 08:59:24 IST

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PSL: PCB Issues Notice to Naseem Shah over Alleged Contract Violation During Pakistan Super League 2026 Opener

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has issued a show-cause notice to the fast bowler Naseem Shah, alleging that he breached his central contract by making a controversial post on social media. The problem case that Naseem apparently remarked on Maryam Nawaz, the Chief Minister of Punjab, through a social media post during the initial stage of Pakistan Super League 2026 (PSL), has been confirmed.

The pitch came from Naseem’s Twitter account, which quote-tweeted a PCB post displaying Nawaz’s arrival at Gaddafi Stadium, where a strong security team escorted her. The tweet challenged her treatment, questioning, “Why is she treated like the Queen at Lord’s?” The post, a short time after, attracted large attention but was erased in minutes. A short time before, Naseem cleared up that his account was hacked, and after several hours, he regained his access. Even with the clearance, PCB appeared unyielding. According to its declaration, the cricketer may have defied his contractual responsibilities, along with committing a breach of the board’s conduct and media policies.

Although PCB did not clearly refer to the specific clause, it is understood by news agencies that this refers to regulations barring players from publicly criticising or making inappropriate remarks about the board, its officials, or other related persons.

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PCB Maintains Strict Policy on Political Expression

This board doesn’t tolerate political speech. Aamer Jamal got fined for showing a symbol tied to Imran Khan during training. The PCB says it stays neutral. That’s the rule, at least in theory. But enforcement feels selective. A single gesture can start a major penalty. Some players get quiet, others face fines. The stance is clear, though it’s not always consistent.

The PSL is running behind closed doors now. Regional tensions made that necessary. Matches are being played without crowds. Still, Maryam Nawaz showed up at the opener. Her presence drew attention from the media and fans alike. It signals that politics still matters on the field.

Naseem Shah hasn’t been suspended yet. The PCB says action depends on how he responds to the notice. No final decision has been made. He’s expected to play next, in the upcoming fixtures. That remains unchanged for now.

Rawalpindi Pindiz face Peshawar Zalmi in Match 3 at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore, on Saturday, March 28. Naseem is expected to be back in this fixture.

Also Read: PSL 2026: Hasan Ali and Moeen Ali Power Karachi Kings to Thrilling 14-Run Win Over Quetta Gladiators
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Tags: Maryam NawazNaseem ShahPCBPSLRawalpindi Pindiz

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PSL: PCB Issues Notice to Naseem Shah over Alleged Contract Violation During Pakistan Super League 2026 Opener

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PSL: PCB Issues Notice to Naseem Shah over Alleged Contract Violation During Pakistan Super League 2026 Opener
PSL: PCB Issues Notice to Naseem Shah over Alleged Contract Violation During Pakistan Super League 2026 Opener
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