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Home > Sports News > PSL To Again Clash With IPL? PCB Faces Scheduling Dilemma Ahead Of 2027 Edition | Report

PSL To Again Clash With IPL? PCB Faces Scheduling Dilemma Ahead Of 2027 Edition | Report

The 2027 edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) could yet again clash with the lucrative Indian Premier League (IPL) as the tournament faces scheduling concerns.

PSL To Again Clash With IPL? PCB Faces Scheduling Dilemma Ahead Of 2027 Edition | Report. (Image Credits: X)
PSL To Again Clash With IPL? PCB Faces Scheduling Dilemma Ahead Of 2027 Edition | Report. (Image Credits: X)

Published By: Aayushman Vishwanathan
Published: Sat 2026-09-05 18:33 IST

The 2027 edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) could yet again clash with the lucrative Indian Premier League (IPL) as the tournament faces scheduling concerns. According to various social media reports, the broadcasters are eyeing a January window to attract larger audience, majority of the teams are keen to have it in April to ensure more player availability. With the IPL occupying the entire April and usually May, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) could struggle to attract viewers for PSL.

Why are the broadcasters favouring January window for PSL 2027?

According to a Pakistani journalist named Saleem Khaliq, PCB, official broadcasters, and franchise owners are consistently in discussions to finalise the slot for the T20 extravaganza. The discussions also involved the possibility of staging an exhibition tournament alongside PSL. Khaliq wrote the below on the social media platform of X:

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“The broadcaster has proposed starting the next edition of PSL in January, while the franchise owners want an April window. The possibility of holding an event similar to the Hong Kong Sixes was also discussed further at the meeting, but no decision has been taken yet.”

Holding the eight-team tournament in January and February would mean that it returns to its traditional window. At the same time, it might also clash with other leagues and Ramadan. The last two years has seen the competition to a different window due to the 2025 Champions Trophy and the T20 World Cup 2026. An April-May window may get franchises more access to star international players. However, due to superior pay scale, a lot more players could prefer IPL.

PSL 2027: Who won the previous edition of the Pakistan Super League?

Meanwhile, Peshawar Zalmi, led by Babar Azam had lifted the PSL title earlier this year after beating debutants Hyderabad Kingsmen in the final at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. Although Babar, who finished the tournament as the leading run-getter of PSL 2026, got out for a golden duck in the final, the Zalmi went on to win the decider comfortably.

Aaron Hardie scored a nerveless and unbeaten 56, while Abdul Samad chipped in with a 34-ball 48 to help Zalmi cross the line with five wickets and more than four overs to spare.

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PSL To Again Clash With IPL? PCB Faces Scheduling Dilemma Ahead Of 2027 Edition | Report
Tags: indian premier leagueiplPakistan Cricket BoardPakistan Super LeaguePCBPSL

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PSL To Again Clash With IPL? PCB Faces Scheduling Dilemma Ahead Of 2027 Edition | Report
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