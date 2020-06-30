Six German teams are taking part in the European Cricket Series T10 that started from June 29th and will
continue until July 3rd.
Here some details of PSV vs VFB: Paytm First Games Fantasy team predictions:
The eight game of the tournament pits PSV Hann Munden against VFB Fallersleben on Tuesday, June
30th at Kummerfeld Sport Verein in Kummerfeld.
Probable XI: PSV Hann Munden
G.Mustafa, S.W.Kakar, I.Hafiz, A.Ahmad, N.K. Rahmany, A.K.Safi, A.Zadran, D.Zadran, S.Jaberkhel,
Z.K.Jamali, W.Muhammad
Top Key Picks PSV Hann Munden –
G.Mustafa, Z.K.Jamali, N.K Rahmany
Probable XI: VFB Fallersleben
S.Jan, S.Kannan, K.Deshpande, J.Siddiaha, S.K.Muthyala, S.Siddiqui, M.Badhe, S.Vasisth, K.Bolla,
R.Kaul, V.Shetye
Top Key Picks VFB Fallersleben –
V.Shetye, K.Bolla, S.K.Muthyala
Suggested Paytm First Games Fantasy Team
WK – S.Kannan
Batsman – K.Bolla, I.Hafiz, S.W.Kakar
All Rounder – S.K.Muthyala, V.Shetye, M.Yousafzai, N.K.Rahmany
Bowler – K.Deshpande, S.Siddiqui, Z.K.Jamali
Best Captain Picks – N.K.Rahmany, V.Shetye
Best Vice Captain Picks– Z.K.Jamali, S.K.Muthyala
With the rise of fantasy games the true winner is always the fan. Our goal is to create a hub for Fantasy
Sports fans, which would help users in covering vast variety of factors and formats required for the
matches. This would act as a one – stop – service for fantasy cricket audience to understand data,
statistics and information for their needs. The data and statistics covered above is for understanding
purposes, and is the hypothesis of how we believe the game would evolve. This may not be always
correct and we recommend user discretion. Certain states in India do not allow online gaming and in the
interest of our fans we suggest to have their respective local jurisdictional laws checked before playing
fantasy games.