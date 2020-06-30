Six German teams are taking part in the European Cricket series that started from June 29th and will continue till July 3rd. The eighth game of the tournament pits PSV Hann Munden against VFB Fallersleben.

Here some details of PSV vs VFB: Paytm First Games Fantasy team predictions:

Probable XI: PSV Hann Munden

G.Mustafa, S.W.Kakar, I.Hafiz, A.Ahmad, N.K. Rahmany, A.K.Safi, A.Zadran, D.Zadran, S.Jaberkhel,

Z.K.Jamali, W.Muhammad

Top Key Picks PSV Hann Munden –

G.Mustafa, Z.K.Jamali, N.K Rahmany

Probable XI: VFB Fallersleben

S.Jan, S.Kannan, K.Deshpande, J.Siddiaha, S.K.Muthyala, S.Siddiqui, M.Badhe, S.Vasisth, K.Bolla,

R.Kaul, V.Shetye

Top Key Picks VFB Fallersleben –

V.Shetye, K.Bolla, S.K.Muthyala

Suggested Paytm First Games Fantasy Team

WK – S.Kannan

Batsman – K.Bolla, I.Hafiz, S.W.Kakar

All Rounder – S.K.Muthyala, V.Shetye, M.Yousafzai, N.K.Rahmany

Bowler – K.Deshpande, S.Siddiqui, Z.K.Jamali

Best Captain Picks – N.K.Rahmany, V.Shetye

Best Vice Captain Picks– Z.K.Jamali, S.K.Muthyala

With the rise of fantasy games the true winner is always the fan. Our goal is to create a hub for Fantasy

Sports fans, which would help users in covering vast variety of factors and formats required for the

matches. This would act as a one – stop – service for fantasy cricket audience to understand data,

statistics and information for their needs. The data and statistics covered above is for understanding

purposes, and is the hypothesis of how we believe the game would evolve. This may not be always

correct and we recommend user discretion. Certain states in India do not allow online gaming and in the

interest of our fans we suggest to have their respective local jurisdictional laws checked before playing

fantasy games.

