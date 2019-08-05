Pro Kabaddi League 2019: The 28th match of the extravaganza Pro Kabaddi League is going to be played between Gujarat Fortune Giants and Puneri Paltan. The match will start at 8:30 PM IST.

Pro Kabaddi League 2019: The seventh season of the mega showdown Pro Kabaddi League is going on and it commenced from July 20, 2019. The third week of the tournament is going on in the Patliputra Sports Stadium located in Patna and it began from August 3, 2019. On Wednesday, August 5, 2019, two major battles will be fought. The first clash of the day will be played between Jaipur Pink Panthers and Dabang Delhi and the second match of the day will be played between Gujarat Fortune Giants and Puneri Paltan.

With 12 tremendous teams including Bengaluru Bulls, Bengal Warriors, Gujarat Fortune Giants, Dabang Delhi KC, Puneri Paltan, Jaipur Pink Panthers, Patna Pirates, Haryana Steelers, Tamil Thalaivas, U Mumba, Telugu Titans and UP Yoddha participating in the seventh season of the extravaganza Pro Kabaddi League 2019, the tournament is highly popular among the youth of the country.

The second clash of the day between Puneri Paltan and Gujarat Fortune Giants will commence at 8:30 PM IST. It is the 28th match of the tournament. On one hand, Gujarat Fortune giants have lost only a single match in the tournament so far, on the other hand, Puneri Paltan has registered a win in just a single match will be looking forward to marking victory in the match against the Gujarat Fortune Giants and make a stronghold on the league points table.

What time will the Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Gujarat Fortune Giants vs Puneri Paltan will start?

The second match of the day between Gujarat Fortune Giants vs Puneri Paltan will start at 8:30 PM IST and will be played in the Patliputra Sports Complex situated in Patna.

Where to watch Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Gujarat Fortune Giants vs Puneri Paltan?

To watch Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Gujarat Fortune Giants vs Puneri Paltan on television, users can opt for Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD and for the live streaming of the matches, users can go for Hotstar.

