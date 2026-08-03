“Puducherry Is A Fresh Start”: Shashank Singh Swaps Chhattisgarh for Pondicherry Ahead of 2026-27 Domestic Season

Punjab Kings all-rounder Shashank Singh is set to represent Pondicherry in the upcoming 2026-27 domestic season after securing an official No Objection Certificate (NOC) from the Chhattisgarh State Cricket Sangh (CSCS).

The 34-year-old’s decision to sever ties with his long-time state association was reported by CricInfo and Times of India on Monday. Looking ahead to his new stint as a guest player, Shashank remains optimistic about regaining his form in limited-overs cricket.

“Puducherry is a fresh start. I’m hoping to rediscover my white-ball proficiency after having fully recovered from my injuries,” Shashank was quoted by CricInfo.

Allegations of Disrespect and Lack of Injury Support

Shashank’s departure follows an acrimonious breakdown in relations with the CSCS administration. The hard-hitting finisher alleged that state officials disrespected him and questioned his commitment during a difficult, injury-riddled domestic campaign.

The all-rounder revealed that he received virtually no backing from the association while recovering from a Grade 2 shoulder strain suffered during the Ranji Trophy, as well as a fractured finger sustained during a training session.

The situation worsened when Shashank was left out of the 2026 Chhattisgarh Cricket Premier League player list and excluded from the state’s pre-season conditioning camp in Bengaluru without any clear explanation from officials.

“Yes, I’m quitting Chhattisgarh. I’ve taken the NOC from CSCS and am moving to Pondicherry from the 2026-27 season. I suffered serious shoulder and finger injuries last season, but the Chhattisgarh State Cricket Sangh didn’t support me at all in this phase,” Shashank told The Times of India.

Shifting Focus to Limited-Overs Cricket

Having represented Mumbai early in his career before returning to Chhattisgarh in 2018, Shashank has amassed 24 First-Class, 31 List A, and 42 T20 appearances for Chhattisgarh.

To manage his physical workload following his recent injuries, Shashank will focus exclusively on white-ball formats—the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy and Vijay Hazare Trophy—for Pondicherry as he aims to reignite his all-round game.