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Home > Sports News > Punjab Kings Batter Shashank Singh Breaks Silence on FIR Against Him, Alleges It Was ‘A Tool For Extortion’

Punjab Kings Batter Shashank Singh Breaks Silence on FIR Against Him, Alleges It Was ‘A Tool For Extortion’

Punjab Kings Batter Shashank Singh Breaks Silence on FIR Against Him, Alleges It Was 'A Tool For Extortion'
Punjab Kings Batter Shashank Singh Breaks Silence on FIR Against Him, Alleges It Was 'A Tool For Extortion'

Published By: Aditya Pimpale
Published: Sun 2026-07-12 16:51 IST

Punjab Kings Batter Shashank Singh Breaks Silence on FIR Against Him: Punjab Kings and India batter Shashank Singh has opened up for the first time about the FIR filed against him, claiming the complaint was “completely false” and was allegedly used as “a tool for extortion.” Speaking about the controversy, Shashank said the allegations caused immense mental stress and subjected him and his family to widespread abuse on social media before the truth eventually emerged.

The 34-year-old cricketer revealed that the episode was one of the toughest phases of his career, adding that he remained confident because he knew he had done nothing wrong. Shashank also expressed gratitude to his family, close friends and the Punjab Kings franchise for standing by him throughout the ordeal.

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‘It Was Used as a Tool for Extortion’

Speaking about the case, Shashank alleged that the FIR was filed with the intention of extorting money from him. He maintained that the accusations had no merit and said the legal process ultimately helped establish the facts. According to the batter, the experience taught him the importance of remaining patient and trusting the judicial system during difficult times.

‘Thousands Abused Me on Social Media’

Shashank revealed that he faced relentless trolling after news of the FIR became public, with thousands of abusive messages directed at him online. He admitted the criticism was emotionally draining but said he chose not to react publicly because the matter was sub judice. The cricketer added that the support of his family helped him stay focused on his cricket despite the off-field turmoil.

Punjab Kings Backed the Batter

The Punjab Kings batter praised his IPL franchise and those close to him for continuing to believe in him throughout the controversy. He said having the backing of people who knew him personally made it easier to cope with the difficult period and allowed him to concentrate on his performances on the field.

Shashank Singh’s Rise in Indian Cricket

Shashank has enjoyed a remarkable rise in recent seasons, emerging as one of the IPL’s most dependable middle-order batters with Punjab Kings. His consistent performances have also earned him opportunities at the international level, making him one of India’s exciting white-ball prospects. The batter now hopes to leave the controversy behind and focus entirely on his cricketing career.

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Punjab Kings Batter Shashank Singh Breaks Silence on FIR Against Him, Alleges It Was ‘A Tool For Extortion’
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Punjab Kings Batter Shashank Singh Breaks Silence on FIR Against Him, Alleges It Was ‘A Tool For Extortion’

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Punjab Kings Batter Shashank Singh Breaks Silence on FIR Against Him, Alleges It Was ‘A Tool For Extortion’
Punjab Kings Batter Shashank Singh Breaks Silence on FIR Against Him, Alleges It Was ‘A Tool For Extortion’
Punjab Kings Batter Shashank Singh Breaks Silence on FIR Against Him, Alleges It Was ‘A Tool For Extortion’
Punjab Kings Batter Shashank Singh Breaks Silence on FIR Against Him, Alleges It Was ‘A Tool For Extortion’

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