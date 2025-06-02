Punjab Kings Captain Shreyas Iyer Handed Severe Penalty by BCCI Post IPL 2025 Final Qualification

Shreyas Iyer’s stunning unbeaten 87 off just 41 balls powered Punjab Kings past Mumbai Indians, eliminating the five-time champions from the tournament.

Punjab Kings captain Shreyas Iyer has been handed a hefty fine of ₹24 lakh following his team’s slow over rate during the IPL 2025 Qualifier 2 match against Mumbai Indians on Sunday.

Despite Punjab sealing a place in the final with a thrilling five-wicket win, Iyer’s leadership came under scrutiny due to the over rate violation.

BCCI Penalizes Both Teams for Code Breach

The rest of Punjab’s playing XI, including the impact player, were each fined ₹6 lakh or 25 percent of their match fees—whichever amount was lower.

Mumbai Indians skipper Hardik Pandya faced a harsher punishment of ₹30 lakh for the same offence. Other Mumbai players were fined ₹12 lakh or 50 percent of their individual match fees.

Iyer’s Power Show Takes Punjab to Their Second IPL Final

Shreyas Iyer’s stunning unbeaten 87 off just 41 balls powered Punjab Kings past Mumbai Indians, eliminating the five-time champions from the tournament.

His knock, laced with eight towering sixes, helped Punjab chase down a stiff 204-run target with an over to spare.

Josh Inglis set the tone with a brisk 38 off 21 balls, taking 20 runs in a single over from Jasprit Bumrah.

Iyer then forged a crucial 84-run partnership with Nehal Wadhera (48 off 29), putting Punjab on course for a historic win.

This marks Punjab Kings’ return to the IPL final after more than a decade. They last featured in a final back in 2014.

They will now face Royal Challengers Bengaluru—making their fifth appearance in an IPL final—on Tuesday, June 3.

Mumbai’s Strong Start Fizzles Out in the End

Put into bat first, Mumbai Indians posted a competitive total of 203/6.

Tilak Varma and Suryakumar Yadav both made identical contributions of 44 runs to keep the scoreboard ticking.

Opener Jonny Bairstow chipped in with 38 off 24 balls following Rohit Sharma’s early departure for 8.

Tilak and Suryakumar combined for a 72-run stand for the third wicket, while Naman Dhir added a late flourish with 37 off 18 balls.

For Punjab, Azmatullah Omarzai led the bowling effort with figures of 2/43.

Yuzvendra Chahal, Vyshak Vijaykumar, and Kyle Jamieson picked up a wicket each to keep Mumbai in check.

