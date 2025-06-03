‘Punjab Kings Decided To Bat First’: Ravi Shastri’s Comment Sparks Confusion At PBKS vs RCB IPL 2025 Final Toss

Shastri, realizing the error almost immediately, corrected himself and offered an apology. The moment was brief but caught attention, especially considering the high stakes of the final.

The IPL 2025 final at Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium witnessed an unexpected moment of confusion before the first ball was even bowled.

As the captains of Punjab Kings and Royal Challengers Bengaluru arrived for the toss, former India head coach Ravi Shastri appeared to suffer a brief lapse. He mistakenly announced that Punjab Kings had won the toss and chosen to bat first.

A Quick Correction Restores Order

The reality was that PBKS captain Shreyas Iyer had won the toss and decided to bowl, not bat.

Shastri, realizing the error almost immediately, corrected himself and offered an apology. The moment was brief but caught attention, especially considering the high stakes of the final.

Shreyas Iyer, speaking at the toss, said, “I want to give positive signs to my mind and body. I feel it’s an amazing day, here at the moment. Crowd here is electrifying, just want to cherish. Boys in a brilliant mindset. All we talked in the meeting was about how keeping calm gives the best results. That’s been the message throughout. We hope to embrace the occasion. I’m absolutely fine. I want to say it’s just another game, but it’s a final, we’re gonna play it like a final. It’s going to be a tremendous feeling, just thinking about lifting the trophy. Already envisioned it, all in the mind right now. Want to go out and execute to the best of our abilities.”

Rajat Patidar Echoes Calm Approach

RCB skipper Rajat Patidar also revealed he would have chosen to bowl had he won the toss.

“We also wanted to bowl. Surface looks hard. Will try to put on a good total. Till now we’ve played well, it’s just another game for us. We’ll give it our best. It’s a big stage but it’s just another away game for us. Everyone’s played well till now, will try to do the same now. Same team. Looks a good pitch, flat, mix of red and black soil. Should be good to bat,” he said.

Both captains seemed composed, focusing on mental clarity and execution over the pressure of the occasion.

No Surprises in Team Selection

Neither side made any changes to their playing XI, sticking with the combinations that brought them success throughout the tournament.

Starting XIs Locked In

Royal Challengers Bengaluru XI:

Philip Salt, Virat Kohli, Mayank Agarwal, Rajat Patidar (c), Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma (w), Romario Shepherd, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yash Dayal, Josh Hazlewood.

Punjab Kings XI:

Priyansh Arya, Josh Inglis (w), Shreyas Iyer (c), Nehal Wadhera, Shashank Singh, Marcus Stoinis, Azmatullah Omarzai, Kyle Jamieson, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal.

