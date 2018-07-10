Cricketer Harmanpreet Kaur may lose her DSP rank in Punjab Police over the controversy over a fake degree. A report said that the Punjab Government has taken the decision after a probe. On the other side, the cricketer rejected the rumours and said that she has not got any official confirmation.

Indian women’s team skipper Harmanpreet Kaur may lose the post of Deputy Superintendent of Police, due to the allegations of holding a fake degree. The Times of India reported that Punjab Government has taken the decision after a probe confirmed that her degree is fake. On the other side, reacting to the rumours Harmanpreet Kaur’s manager said that no official message or letter has been received by them.

The cricketer has not received any official confirmation from the Punjab Police or the state government in regards of termination or suspension. The degree that she submitted to Punjab Police is the same which she had given to Indian Railways.

Harmanpreet Kaur’s manager added that the controversy arised days after she snubbed the media person. Responding on the allegations of fake degree, the cricketer said that she is aware of the controversy. She said the government is taking care of the case and she is hopeful for a positive result.

Harmanpreet was earlier holding a post in Indian Railways and she had resigned to take the oath as Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP).

For all the latest Sports News, download NewsX App

Read More