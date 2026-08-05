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Home > Sports News > Purani Dilli 6 vs Central Delhi Kings LIVE Streaming: Check Where To Watch DPL 2026, PD vs CDK Match 10 LIVE on Mobile, TV and Laptop

Purani Dilli 6 vs Central Delhi Kings LIVE Streaming: Check Where To Watch DPL 2026, PD vs CDK Match 10 LIVE on Mobile, TV and Laptop

Purani Dilli 6 will take on table-toppers Central Delhi Kings in Match 10 of the Delhi Premier League (DPL) 2026 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Wednesday, August 5. This will be the second meeting between the two teams this season after Central Delhi Kings successfully chased down a 200-plus target to win the reverse fixture. Here are all the details, including live streaming, squads, probable playing XIs and match timing.

Purani Dilli 6 vs Central Delhi Kings LIVE Streaming: Check Where To Watch DPL 2026, PD vs CDK Match 10 LIVE on Mobile, TV and Laptop
Purani Dilli 6 vs Central Delhi Kings LIVE Streaming: Check Where To Watch DPL 2026, PD vs CDK Match 10 LIVE on Mobile, TV and Laptop

Published By: Aditya Pimpale
Published: Wed 2026-08-05 12:31 IST

Purani Dilli 6 vs Central Delhi Kings LIVE Streaming: Purani Dilli 6 will take on table-toppers Central Delhi Kings in Match 10 of the Delhi Premier League (DPL) 2026 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Wednesday, August 5. This will be the second meeting between the two teams this season after Central Delhi Kings successfully chased down a 200-plus target to win the reverse fixture. Purani Dilli 6 will be looking to bounce back after winning one of their first two matches, while the unbeaten Central Delhi Kings will aim to continue their perfect run. With players like Anuj Rawat, Lalit Yadav, Yash Dhull and Vansh Bedi set to feature, fans can expect another entertaining contest. Here are all the details, including live streaming, squads, probable playing XIs and match timing.

Purani Dilli 6 vs Central Delhi Kings Match Details

  • Match: Purani Dilli 6 vs Central Delhi Kings, Match 10
  • Tournament: Delhi Premier League (DPL) 2026
  • Date: Wednesday, August 5, 2026
  • Venue: Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi
  • Time: 1:30 PM IST

Where to Watch Purani Dilli 6 vs Central Delhi Kings Live on TV?

Cricket fans in India can watch the Purani Dilli 6 vs Central Delhi Kings Delhi Premier League 2026 match live on the Star Sports Network.

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How to Watch Purani Dilli 6 vs Central Delhi Kings Live Streaming?

The live streaming of the Purani Dilli 6 vs Central Delhi Kings Delhi Premier League 2026 match will be available on the JioHotstar app and website in India.

Purani Dilli 6 vs Central Delhi Kings Probable Playing XIs

Purani Dilli 6 Probable XI: Samarth Seth, Dev Lakra, Anuj Rawat (c), Lalit Yadav, Ashwini Chillar (wk), Rohan Rana, Rohan Rathi, Pankaj Jaswal, Digvesh Singh Rathi, Prince Mishra, Rajneesh Dadar.

Central Delhi Kings Probable XI: Yash Dhull (c), Siddharth Joon (wk), Yugal Saini, Jonty Sidhu, Vansh Bedi, Aditya Bhandari, Jasvir Sehrawat, Keshav Dabas, Tejas Baroka, Kuldip Yadav, Money Grewal.

Purani Dilli 6 vs Central Delhi Kings Squads

Purani Dilli 6 Squad: Rohan Rana, Samarth Seth, Dev Lakra, Anuj Rawat (c), Lalit Yadav, Ashwini Chillar (wk), Rohan Rathi, Pankaj Jaswal, Prince Mishra, Digvesh Singh Rathi, Rajneesh Dadar, Udhav Mohan, Yash Kumar Lodhi, Aryan Gaur, Kabir Sachdeva, Aditya Malhotra, Gaurav Saroha, Ajay Ahlawat, Aditya Verma, Yug Gupta, Kush Nagpal.

Central Delhi Kings Squad: Yash Dhull (c), Siddharth Joon (wk), Yugal Saini, Jonty Sidhu, Vansh Bedi, Aditya Bhandari, Jasvir Sehrawat, Keshav Dabas, Gavnish Khurana, Tejas Baroka, Money Grewal, Kuldip Yadav, Divij Mehra, Aayush Kumar, Aatrey Tripathi, Arun Pundir, Yatish Singh, Aryaveer Kohli, Vedant Sehwag, Rahul Yadav, Abhishek Kumar Yadav, Samarth Singh.

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Purani Dilli 6 vs Central Delhi Kings LIVE Streaming: Check Where To Watch DPL 2026, PD vs CDK Match 10 LIVE on Mobile, TV and Laptop
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