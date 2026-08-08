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Home > Sports News > Purani Dilli 6 vs South Delhi Superstarz LIVE Streaming: Check When and Where To Watch DPL 2026, PD vs SDS Match 16 LIVE on Mobile, TV and Laptop

Purani Dilli 6 vs South Delhi Superstarz LIVE Streaming: Check When and Where To Watch DPL 2026, PD vs SDS Match 16 LIVE on Mobile, TV and Laptop

Purani Dilli 6 (PD) will take on South Delhi Superstarz (SDS) in Match 16 of the Delhi Premier League (DPL) 2026 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Saturday, August 8. Purani Dilli 6 have won two of their four matches and are placed third on the points table with four points, while South Delhi Superstarz have one win from three matches and occupy seventh place. Here are all the details, including live streaming, squads and match timing.

Purani Dilli 6 vs South Delhi Superstarz LIVE Streaming: Check When and Where To Watch DPL 2026, PD vs SDS Match 16 LIVE on Mobile, TV and Laptop
Purani Dilli 6 vs South Delhi Superstarz LIVE Streaming: Check When and Where To Watch DPL 2026, PD vs SDS Match 16 LIVE on Mobile, TV and Laptop

Published By: Aditya Pimpale
Published: Sat 2026-08-08 12:56 IST

Purani Dilli 6 vs South Delhi Superstarz LIVE Streaming: Purani Dilli 6 (PD) will take on South Delhi Superstarz (SDS) in Match 16 of the Delhi Premier League (DPL) 2026 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Saturday, August 8. Purani Dilli 6 have won two of their four matches and are placed third on the points table with four points, while South Delhi Superstarz have one win from three matches and occupy seventh place. Here are all the details, including live streaming, squads and match timing.

Purani Dilli 6 vs South Delhi Superstarz Match Details

  • Match: Purani Dilli 6 vs South Delhi Superstarz, Match 16
  • Tournament: Delhi Premier League (DPL) 2026
  • Date: Saturday, August 8, 2026
  • Venue: Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi
  • Time: 1:30 PM IST

Where to Watch Purani Dilli 6 vs South Delhi Superstarz Live on TV?

Cricket fans in India can watch the Purani Dilli 6 vs South Delhi Superstarz Delhi Premier League 2026 match live on the Star Sports Network.

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How to Watch Purani Dilli 6 vs South Delhi Superstarz Live Streaming?

The live streaming of the Purani Dilli 6 vs South Delhi Superstarz Delhi Premier League 2026 match will be available on the JioHotstar app and website in India.

Purani Dilli 6 vs South Delhi Superstarz Team News

Purani Dilli 6 head into the contest with confidence after winning two of their four matches. Captain Anuj Rawat has been in impressive form with the bat, while Dev Lakra and Aryan Gaur have also made useful contributions at the top of the order.

South Delhi Superstarz, meanwhile, have collected two points from three matches and are seventh in the standings. They will be keen to return to winning ways and improve their position on the DPL 2026 points table.

Purani Dilli 6 vs South Delhi Superstarz Squads

Purani Dilli 6 Squad: Aryan Gaur, Dhananjai Singh, Dev Lakra, Anuj Rawat (w/c), Ashwini Chillar, Lalit Yadav, Rohan Rathi, Pankaj Jaswal, Digvesh Singh Rathi, Rajneesh Dadar, Udhav Mohan, Ajay Ahlawat, Samarth Seth, Prince Mishra, Rohan Rana, Kush Nagpal, Yug Gupta, Aditya Verma, Gaurav Saroha, Aditya Malhotra, Kabir Sachdeva, Yash Kumar Lodhi.

South Delhi Superstarz Squad: Anmol Sharma, Pranav Pant, Ayush Badoni (c), Tejasvi Dahiya (w), Karan Garg, Ekansh Dobal, Ankit Dabas, Vision Panchal, Pranshu Vijayran, Divansh Rawat, Aman Bharti, Anshuman Hooda, Sanat Sangwan, Deepanshu Gulia, Kartik Yadav, Sagar Tanwar, Yamit Sehrawat, Ankur Kaushik, Sumit Mathur, Sumit Kumar.

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Purani Dilli 6 vs South Delhi Superstarz LIVE Streaming: Check When and Where To Watch DPL 2026, PD vs SDS Match 16 LIVE on Mobile, TV and Laptop
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Purani Dilli 6 vs South Delhi Superstarz LIVE Streaming: Check When and Where To Watch DPL 2026, PD vs SDS Match 16 LIVE on Mobile, TV and Laptop
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