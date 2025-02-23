Home
Purdue Basketball Falters In Second Half, Falls To Indiana For Fourth Consecutive Loss

Purdue appeared to take control late in the first half, closing on a 21-4 run over the final 8:39 to build a 37-25 halftime lead. Freshman Myles Colvin provided a spark, contributing eight points, three rebounds, and a steal.

Purdue basketball’s late-season struggles continued Sunday as the Boilermakers suffered their fourth straight loss, falling to Indiana 73-58 at Assembly Hall. Despite a strong first half, Purdue was outscored 48-21 in the final 20 minutes, marking another second-half collapse for the team.

An Indiana squad that had lost eight of its last ten games delivered a dominant performance after halftime, capitalizing on Purdue’s offensive woes. The Boilermakers (19-9) struggled with turnovers, committing 11 in the second half, and failed to find offensive rhythm, shooting just 1-of-10 from the field early in the half.

Turning Point: Indiana’s Second-Half Surge

Purdue appeared to take control late in the first half, closing on a 21-4 run over the final 8:39 to build a 37-25 halftime lead. Freshman Myles Colvin provided a spark, contributing eight points, three rebounds, and a steal.

However, the Hoosiers quickly erased the deficit in the second half with a relentless 21-1 run, fueled by aggressive defense and efficient scoring. Purdue’s once-promising lead evaporated in less than five minutes, and the team never recovered.

Recurring Issues: Losing Double-Digit Leads

This loss marked the fourth time in a month that Purdue has squandered a double-digit lead. The troubling pattern started on Jan. 21, when the Boilermakers lost a 16-point lead to Ohio State at Mackey Arena. Similar collapses occurred against Michigan on Feb. 11, Wisconsin on Feb. 15, and Michigan State earlier this week. Sunday’s 12-point halftime advantage followed the same script, exposing Purdue’s struggles in closing out games.

Key Performers

  • Trey Galloway, Indiana: The fifth-year senior dictated the tempo, finishing with 15 points and nine assists. His early drive and floater set the tone for the Hoosiers.
  • Malik Reneau, Indiana: Reneau was a perfect 7-for-7 from the field, tallying 15 points, six rebounds, and four assists, helping Indiana establish an early paint presence.
  • Myles Colvin, Purdue: The sophomore showed signs of breaking out of a slump, leading Purdue’s first-half surge. The team was plus-18 with him on the floor in the opening period.

What’s Next?

With March approaching, Purdue must find answers quickly to avoid a disastrous slide heading into postseason play. The Boilermakers will look to regroup and snap their losing streak in their upcoming Big Ten matchup. As their tournament hopes hang in the balance, panic may be setting in among Purdue fans and coaching staff alike.

