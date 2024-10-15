PV Sindhu Advances To Round 2 At Denmark Open 2024

Indian shuttler PV Sindhu has advanced to the second round of the Denmark Open after her opponent, Pai Yu Po of Chinese Taipei, retired during their first-round match.

Indian shuttler PV Sindhu has advanced to the second round of the Denmark Open after her opponent, Pai Yu Po of Chinese Taipei, retired during their first-round match on Tuesday. Sindhu showcased her dominance throughout the contest, comfortably winning the first set 21-8. In the second set, she was leading 13-7 when Pai retired due to a knee injury.

In contrast, Lakshya Sen’s campaign at the Denmark Open ended in disappointment. He faced China’s Lu Guangzu in the opening round and was defeated with scores of 21-12, 19-21, and 14-21.

Sen had high expectations for a strong performance, starting the match aggressively and winning the first game 21-12. He built a 16-11 lead in the second game but allowed Lu to stage a comeback, ultimately losing that game 21-19.

In the deciding game, Sen struggled to regain control as Lu maintained his confidence, leading to a final score of 21-14. This defeat marks another early exit for Sen, following his disappointing performance at the Arctic Open, where he was eliminated in the pre-quarterfinals.

Additionally, in women’s singles, Malvika Bansod was defeated by Nguyen Thuy Linh, losing 21-13, 21-12 in the Round of 32. Bansod, who previously reached the quarterfinals of the China Open, faced another early exit after her pre-quarterfinal elimination at the Arctic Open.

