PV Sindhu Backs ‘Unique Indian’ Monkey Control Plan Ahead of BWF World Championships 2026 in Delhi

PV Sindhu, former world champion and two-time Olympic medalist from India, praised the “uniquely Indian” efforts made to successfully organize the Badminton World Federation (BWF) Championships in New Delhi. The Indian shuttler, while replying to a post from a journalist, appreciated the effort put in by the hosting team. A decision to scare away rhesus macaques has been taken, with three people being employed to mimic the sounds of Langurs. Rhesus macaques are afraid of langurs, and their sounds would be enough to keep them away from disrupting the championships.

PV Sindhu Defends Unique Decision to Scare Monkeys at BWF Championships

Replying to a post by a journalist reporting that people mimicking langur sounds will be used to keep away monkeys from the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium, the venue of the competition, Sindhu said that while this “uniquely Indian” solution could be laughed at, the wider effort put into improving things should be appreciated and pointed out the “warmth, spirit and hospitality” of India that will be on display during the tournament.

You can laugh at the solution, but you have to love the effort 😂❤️🇮🇳 So many people are working behind the scenes to make sure India is ready to welcome the world. Our solutions may be uniquely Indian, but so are our warmth, our spirit and our hospitality. Can’t wait for the… https://t.co/ORDFuAkITL — PV Sindhu (@Pvsindhu1) August 10, 2026









“You can laugh at the solution, but you have to love the effort. So many people are working behind the scenes to make sure India is ready to welcome the world. Our solutions may be uniquely Indian, but so are our warmth, our spirit and our hospitality. Can’t wait for the badminton world to experience it all in Delhi. See you soon!” posted Sindhu on X.

Indira Gandhi Stadium Faced Criticism at India Open

The championships will take place at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium from August 17 to 23. The same arena was used during the India Open earlier this year in January and faced criticism from visiting players over alleged poor conditions at the arena. Instances of bird droppings and monkeys being spotted during matches were also witnessed.

Then world number two shuttler Anders Antonsen pulled out of the tournament for the third successive year due to “extreme pollution”.

Denmark’s shuttler Mia Blitchfeldt also criticised the conditions at the playing arena as “simply unacceptable and highly unprofessional”, which made focusing on the performance tough.

Indira Gandhi Stadium Goes For Renovation Ahead of BWF Championships

Work on the stadium is also still underway to get the stadium ready. The organizers also claim to have renovated 2500 seats in the stadium. 57 of the 66 toilets located within the stadium complex have been renovated as well; the nine toilets that remain within the stadium complex were renovated in 2009, as Ambar Pratap Singh, Executive Director, Sports Authority of India, Delhi.

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