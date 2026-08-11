LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Sports News > PV Sindhu Backs ‘Unique Indian’ Monkey Control Plan Ahead of BWF World Championships 2026 in Delhi

PV Sindhu Backs ‘Unique Indian’ Monkey Control Plan Ahead of BWF World Championships 2026 in Delhi

PV Sindhu praised India's preparations for the BWF World Championships 2026 in New Delhi, defending the use of langur sound mimics to keep monkeys away from the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium. The former world champion highlighted India's hospitality, spirit, and commitment to hosting a successful tournament.

PV Sindhu appreciated the efforts put in to scare monkeys from Indira Gandhi Stadium at the BWF World Championships. Image Credit: ANI
PV Sindhu appreciated the efforts put in to scare monkeys from Indira Gandhi Stadium at the BWF World Championships. Image Credit: ANI

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: Tue 2026-08-11 11:00 IST

PV Sindhu, former world champion and two-time Olympic medalist from India, praised the “uniquely Indian” efforts made to successfully organize the Badminton World Federation (BWF) Championships in New Delhi. The Indian shuttler, while replying to a post from a journalist, appreciated the effort put in by the hosting team. A decision to scare away rhesus macaques has been taken, with three people being employed to mimic the sounds of Langurs. Rhesus macaques are afraid of langurs, and their sounds would be enough to keep them away from disrupting the championships. 

PV Sindhu Defends Unique Decision to Scare Monkeys at BWF Championships

Replying to a post by a journalist reporting that people mimicking langur sounds will be used to keep away monkeys from the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium, the venue of the competition, Sindhu said that while this “uniquely Indian” solution could be laughed at, the wider effort put into improving things should be appreciated and pointed out the “warmth, spirit and hospitality” of India that will be on display during the tournament. 

You Might Be Interested In




“You can laugh at the solution, but you have to love the effort. So many people are working behind the scenes to make sure India is ready to welcome the world. Our solutions may be uniquely Indian, but so are our warmth, our spirit and our hospitality. Can’t wait for the badminton world to experience it all in Delhi. See you soon!” posted Sindhu on X.

Indira Gandhi Stadium Faced Criticism at India Open

The championships will take place at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium from August 17 to 23. The same arena was used during the India Open earlier this year in January and faced criticism from visiting players over alleged poor conditions at the arena. Instances of bird droppings and monkeys being spotted during matches were also witnessed. 

Then world number two shuttler Anders Antonsen pulled out of the tournament for the third successive year due to “extreme pollution”. 

Denmark’s shuttler Mia Blitchfeldt also criticised the conditions at the playing arena as “simply unacceptable and highly unprofessional”, which made focusing on the performance tough.

Indira Gandhi Stadium Goes For Renovation Ahead of BWF Championships

Work on the stadium is also still underway to get the stadium ready. The organizers also claim to have renovated 2500 seats in the stadium. 57 of the 66 toilets located within the stadium complex have been renovated as well; the nine toilets that remain within the stadium complex were renovated in 2009, as Ambar Pratap Singh, Executive Director, Sports Authority of India, Delhi.

Also Read: Has Lionel Messi Left Inter Miami? Argentina Star Delays Return to USA After Father Jorge Messi’s Death | Report

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

PV Sindhu Backs ‘Unique Indian’ Monkey Control Plan Ahead of BWF World Championships 2026 in Delhi
Tags: BWF World Championships 2026

RELATED News

PSG vs Aston Villa UEFA Super Cup 2026: Date, Kick-Off Time, Venue, Teams, Predicted XI, Live Streaming | All You Need to Know

La Liga 2026-27: Marc Cucurella Impressed By Jose Mourinho’s ‘Confidence And Naturalness’ As Real Madrid Hope For Bright Start

When Is Premier League Starting? Check La Liga, Bundesliga and Other Major European League Start Dates

ODI World Cup 2027 Qualification: West Indies Miss Direct Qualification After Afghanistan Beat Ireland, Check Full List of Qualified Teams So Far

Has Lionel Messi Left Inter Miami? Argentina Star Delays Return to USA After Father Jorge Messi’s Death | Report

LATEST NEWS

‘Seems To Be A Pattern Nowadays’: Did Farhan Akhtar Take A Dig At Ranveer Singh Over Don 3?

Independence Day 2026: Want To Watch Red Fort Flag Hoisting? Here’s How To Book Tickets

Why Did NDA MPs March Against Opposition? Rahul Gandhi Faces Heat Over Jharkhand Student Protests

Gold, Silver Prices Today (August 11, 2026): Check 22K, 24K, Silver Rates in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi and Other Cities

Is Ajay Devgn The New Face Of Crime Patrol? Here’s Why The Actor Is Joining The Show

PV Sindhu Backs ‘Unique Indian’ Monkey Control Plan Ahead of BWF World Championships 2026 in Delhi

From Surat to Finland: Gen Z Musician Earns Place at a Prestigious Music School

Who Is Manish Kumar Gupta? Meet Bihar Man Who Posed As IAS Officer, Fake ‘Ajit Doval Agent’ With Rs 100 Crore Assets

Sawan Maha Shivratri 2026: Meaning Behind The Night-Long Shiva Puja And Jagran

VTDS Signs Strategic Technology Pact with Czech Republic’s DEUS Automation

PV Sindhu Backs ‘Unique Indian’ Monkey Control Plan Ahead of BWF World Championships 2026 in Delhi

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

PV Sindhu Backs ‘Unique Indian’ Monkey Control Plan Ahead of BWF World Championships 2026 in Delhi

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

PV Sindhu Backs ‘Unique Indian’ Monkey Control Plan Ahead of BWF World Championships 2026 in Delhi
PV Sindhu Backs ‘Unique Indian’ Monkey Control Plan Ahead of BWF World Championships 2026 in Delhi
PV Sindhu Backs ‘Unique Indian’ Monkey Control Plan Ahead of BWF World Championships 2026 in Delhi
PV Sindhu Backs ‘Unique Indian’ Monkey Control Plan Ahead of BWF World Championships 2026 in Delhi

QUICK LINKS