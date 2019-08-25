PV Sindhu won the BWF World Championship 2019 becoming the first Indian to claim the gold medal in the tournament. Sindhu beat Japan's Nozomi Okuhara 21-7 21-7 in the final at Basel.

Indian shuttler PV Sindhu created history winning the gold medal in the World Badminton Championships on Sunday. She beat Japan’s Nozomi Okihara 21-7 21-7 in the final in Basel. Sindhu became the first Indian to win the BWF World Championships title and also the second badminton player to win five Championship medals. Sindhu defeated Okuhara in just 37 minutes in straight games. On her journey to the final, Sindhi defeated the former World No. 1 Tai Tzu Ying in the quarters and secured a comfortable win against the All England Champion Chen Yu Fei in the Semis. 2017 World Champion Okuhara will have to stay satisfied with a silver medal, while China’s Chen Yufei and Thailand’s Ratchanok Intanon claimed the bronze in the World Championship.

After winning the gold medal at the World Championships, PV Sindhu thanked her coach Pullela Gopichand and all of her support staff. The 24-years-old Indian shuttler dedicated the title to her mother on her birthday.

After winning the final, the Rio Olympics silver medallist Sindhu leads the head-head contest against Japan’s Nozomi Okuhara 8-7. Sindhu has beaten the Japanese shuttler previously in the Indonesia Open 2019.

Sidhu looked in total dominance from the opening game as she won eight consecutive points in the first game, on the other hand, Okuhara looked out of form and failed to throw any serious challenge to her opponent.

In the second game, Sindhu continued to show her brilliant form as she picked up seven consecutive points.

