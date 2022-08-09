Friday, August 12, 2022

PV Sindhu clinched gold in Commonwealth Games 2022

Sports
Updated:
Simran Turak
By Simran Turak

PV Sindhu clinched gold medal in the Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham. Sindhu brought immense pride to the country with her spectacular performance.

Indian ace PV Sindhu beat Canada’s Michelle Li 21-15, 21-13 in women’s singles badminton final at the 2022 Commonwealth Games. A former world champion and two-time Olympic medalist, Sindhu had won a silver medal at the last Commonwealth Games in singles and also won the silver medal at the Asian Games in 2018.

Earlier, PV Sindhu received silver and bronze medals from the 2018 and 2014 editions, outwitted Singapore’s Yeo Jia Min 21-19 21-17 in a 49-minute contest to reach her second consecutive final.

India won 4 gold medals final day of Commonwealth Games 2022 through PV Sindhu, Lakshya Sen, Achanta Sharath Kamal and the men’s doubles badminton pair. India received 61 medals, including 22 gold, 16 silver and 23 bronze.

Simran Turak
Simran Turak

Latest news

Related news

Company

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians. Ever since its acquisition by the ITV Network, the channel has witnessed unprecedented growth. NewsX is the News Leader and sets the news agenda for the nation, with its crisp formats, straight forward reporting, pointed debates, trending hashtags, and engaging mix of stories. It offers maximum news and continues to lead. NewsX is the Winner of the prestigious ‘News Channel of the Year’ Award at ENBA

Latest

Adani Group to invest Rs. 57,575 crores in Odisha, creating 9300 local direct jobs

National 0
The Adani Group, India's fastest-growing diversified portfolio of infrastructure,...

Wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant has been named the “State Brand Ambassador” of Uttarakhand

Headlines 0
Rishabh Pant has been named the "State Brand of...

Nalini, a convict in Rajiv Gandhi’s assassination moved to Supreme Court seeking release

National 0
Nalini, who was found guilty and condemned in the...

Anubrata Mondal Update: Crowd Chants “Chor Chor” Outside Court as CBI Receives Custody of TMC Leader Until August 20

Headlines 0
Anubrata Mondal, the TMC's leader, was on Thursday ordered...

To identify the source of extremely high-energy cosmic rays, Scientists use NASA’s Fermi data

Headlines 0
Researchers are now getting close to correctly identifying PeVatrons,...

Nitish Kumar-Led Government’s Floor Test In Bihar Assembly On August 24

National 0
The Nitish Kumar-led government will face a floor test...

OUR CHANNELS

© COPYRIGHT NEWSX 2022. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.