PV Sindhu clinched gold in Commonwealth Games 2022

PV Sindhu clinched gold medal in the Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham. Sindhu brought immense pride to the country with her spectacular performance.

Indian ace PV Sindhu beat Canada’s Michelle Li 21-15, 21-13 in women’s singles badminton final at the 2022 Commonwealth Games. A former world champion and two-time Olympic medalist, Sindhu had won a silver medal at the last Commonwealth Games in singles and also won the silver medal at the Asian Games in 2018.

Earlier, PV Sindhu received silver and bronze medals from the 2018 and 2014 editions, outwitted Singapore’s Yeo Jia Min 21-19 21-17 in a 49-minute contest to reach her second consecutive final.

India won 4 gold medals final day of Commonwealth Games 2022 through PV Sindhu, Lakshya Sen, Achanta Sharath Kamal and the men’s doubles badminton pair. India received 61 medals, including 22 gold, 16 silver and 23 bronze.

