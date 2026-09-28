PV Sindhu Criticises Asian Games 2026 Schedule After Quarterfinal Exit: ‘Three Matches in 18 Hours, it Took a Toll’

PV Sindhu at Asian Games 2026: India’s ace shuttler, PV Sindhu, crashed out of the Women’s Singles in the quarterfinals. More than her performance on the court, it was the scheduling of the matches that came into the spotlight. The two-time Olympic medalist took to X (formerly Twitter) and issued a rant about how she had to play three games within a span of 18 hours. The third game was the quarterfinal on Sunday, where Sindhu lost to China’s Chen Yu Fei.

PV Sindhu Crashes Out of Asian Games 2026

India’s two-time Olympic medallist PV Sindhu said playing three matches within 18 hours took a toll on her as she reflected on her Asian Games exit following a quarterfinal defeat to China’s Chen. Sindhu, who bowed out after losing 21-11, 18-21, 10-21 to Chen on Sunday, shared a post on X after the defeat and pointed to the limited recovery time between her matches.

PV Sindhu Rants on Twitter After Playing Three Games in 18 Hours

I needed a little time to put this into words. My Asian Games campaign is over, and I’m hurting. Three points from closing out that quarterfinal. I keep coming back to those three points. Like in China, long, demanding rallies at the most critical moments turned the match. I had… pic.twitter.com/xD2IBNWyQi — PV Sindhu (@Pvsindhu1) September 27, 2026









“I needed a little time to put this into words. My Asian Games campaign is over, and I’m hurting. Three points from closing out that quarterfinal. I keep coming back to those three points. Like in China, long, demanding rallies at the most critical moments turned the match. I had my chance. Letting it slip hurts,” Sindhu wrote on X.

“Three matches in 18 hours. Back at 3 a.m., out again at 8:30 a.m. It took a toll. But after a camp that gave me every reason to believe, I wanted so much more. My team and I are already working on closing out those moments. We will fix it,” she added.

Sindhu had a gruelling Saturday, with her first match delayed and her second match shifted between courts. She finished her second contest close to 1 am, returned to her hotel, and went through her dinner and recovery routine before sleeping at nearly 3 am.

She was back up at 8:30 am on Sunday ahead of her quarterfinal against Chen. Sindhu made a strong start against the Chinese former world champion, taking the opening game 21-11, but Chen responded by extending rallies and eventually turned the contest around. Sindhu lost the second game 18-21 before going down 10-21 in the decider.

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