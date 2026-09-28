LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Sports News > PV Sindhu Criticises Asian Games 2026 Schedule After Quarterfinal Exit: ‘Three Matches in 18 Hours, it Took a Toll’

PV Sindhu Criticises Asian Games 2026 Schedule After Quarterfinal Exit: ‘Three Matches in 18 Hours, it Took a Toll’

PV Sindhu’s Asian Games 2026 campaign ended in the women’s singles quarterfinals after a loss to Chen Yu Fei. The Indian badminton legend criticised the packed schedule, revealing that she played three matches in 18 hours, triggering debate over player recovery, scheduling and the demands placed on athletes during the tournament.

PV Sindhu crashed out of the Asian Games 2026 Women's Singles quarterfinal after losing to China's Chen Yu Fei. Image Credit: ANI
PV Sindhu crashed out of the Asian Games 2026 Women's Singles quarterfinal after losing to China's Chen Yu Fei. Image Credit: ANI

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: Mon 2026-09-28 15:45 IST

PV Sindhu at Asian Games 2026: India’s ace shuttler, PV Sindhu, crashed out of the Women’s Singles in the quarterfinals. More than her performance on the court, it was the scheduling of the matches that came into the spotlight. The two-time Olympic medalist took to X (formerly Twitter) and issued a rant about how she had to play three games within a span of 18 hours. The third game was the quarterfinal on Sunday, where Sindhu lost to China’s Chen Yu Fei.

PV Sindhu Crashes Out of Asian Games 2026

India’s two-time Olympic medallist PV Sindhu said playing three matches within 18 hours took a toll on her as she reflected on her Asian Games exit following a quarterfinal defeat to China’s Chen. Sindhu, who bowed out after losing 21-11, 18-21, 10-21 to Chen on Sunday, shared a post on X after the defeat and pointed to the limited recovery time between her matches.

You Might Be Interested In

PV Sindhu Rants on Twitter After Playing Three Games in 18 Hours




“I needed a little time to put this into words. My Asian Games campaign is over, and I’m hurting. Three points from closing out that quarterfinal. I keep coming back to those three points. Like in China, long, demanding rallies at the most critical moments turned the match. I had my chance. Letting it slip hurts,” Sindhu wrote on X.

“Three matches in 18 hours. Back at 3 a.m., out again at 8:30 a.m. It took a toll. But after a camp that gave me every reason to believe, I wanted so much more. My team and I are already working on closing out those moments. We will fix it,” she added.

Sindhu had a gruelling Saturday, with her first match delayed and her second match shifted between courts. She finished her second contest close to 1 am, returned to her hotel, and went through her dinner and recovery routine before sleeping at nearly 3 am.

She was back up at 8:30 am on Sunday ahead of her quarterfinal against Chen. Sindhu made a strong start against the Chinese former world champion, taking the opening game 21-11, but Chen responded by extending rallies and eventually turned the contest around. Sindhu lost the second game 18-21 before going down 10-21 in the decider.

Also Read: Asian Games 2026 Men’s Javelin Throw Final: Rohit Yadav, Yash Vir Singh Date, Time, TV Telecast And Live Streaming Details in India

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

PV Sindhu Criticises Asian Games 2026 Schedule After Quarterfinal Exit: ‘Three Matches in 18 Hours, it Took a Toll’
Tags: Asian Games 2026PV Sindhu

RELATED News

Asian Games 2026 Men’s Javelin Throw Final: Rohit Yadav, Yash Vir Singh Date, Time, TV Telecast And Live Streaming Details in India

Israel vs Ireland: UEFA Nations League 2026-27 Controversy Explained — Why Ireland Wore Black Armbands, Bowed Heads And Refused Handshakes

WATCH VIDEO: Rohit Sharma Slips While Getting Off Team Bus After India vs West Indies 1st ODI | Policeman Rushes to Help Former Captain

WATCH VIDEO: Temba Bavuma, Quinton de Kock’s Heated DRS Clash Goes Viral During SA vs AUS 2nd ODI — Here’s What Happened

Manu Bhaker’s Father Slams Asian Games 2026 Organisation — ‘Japan Should Not Organise Such Big Events’ After Shooter’s Medal-Less Campaign

LATEST NEWS

Rs 1 Crore Gone, Gold Jewellery Missing as Maid and Her Husband Stole From Retired Railway Employee’s Home After 4 Years of Trust

Dove Soft Limited Sets IPO Price Band at Rs 104 –111; Issue to Open on September 30

How To Get Rs. 9,250 Every Month From Post Office: Open A Joint MIS Account With Your Wife, Know The Full Calculation

The Inner Circle Invitational Pickleball League Debuts at DACE Athletic Club. An evening of pickleball, music and camaraderie in New Delhi

Watch Video: Siwet Tomar Pushes Shehzad Poonawalla, Tears His Kurta; Swara Bhasker Takes A Stand — Here’s What Happened On Rise And Fall 2

Papadmalji Agro Foods Sets IPO Price Band at Rs 69–72; Issue to Open on September 29

Sania Mirza MMS: What Was In The 12-Minute Video Of Indian Tennis Star That Leaked In 2006?

Style Baazar Brings Global Football To Kolkata As Principal Partner For India’s Marquee Clashes With Brazil & Uruguay

SRIT India Limited IPO Opens on September 28, 2026

Range Rover Hits Stray Bull, Crashes Into Divider on Bharatmala Highway: 2 Young Men Die on the Spot

PV Sindhu Criticises Asian Games 2026 Schedule After Quarterfinal Exit: ‘Three Matches in 18 Hours, it Took a Toll’

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

PV Sindhu Criticises Asian Games 2026 Schedule After Quarterfinal Exit: ‘Three Matches in 18 Hours, it Took a Toll’

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

PV Sindhu Criticises Asian Games 2026 Schedule After Quarterfinal Exit: ‘Three Matches in 18 Hours, it Took a Toll’
PV Sindhu Criticises Asian Games 2026 Schedule After Quarterfinal Exit: ‘Three Matches in 18 Hours, it Took a Toll’
PV Sindhu Criticises Asian Games 2026 Schedule After Quarterfinal Exit: ‘Three Matches in 18 Hours, it Took a Toll’
PV Sindhu Criticises Asian Games 2026 Schedule After Quarterfinal Exit: ‘Three Matches in 18 Hours, it Took a Toll’
PV Sindhu Criticises Asian Games 2026 Schedule After Quarterfinal Exit: ‘Three Matches in 18 Hours, it Took a Toll’

QUICK LINKS