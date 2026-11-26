PV Sindhu Eyes Maiden Uber Cup Title As India Secure 2028 BWF Thomas & Uber Cup Finals: Two-time Olympic medallist PV Sindhu has expressed her desire to help India win their maiden Uber Cup title when the prestigious badminton team championships return to New Delhi in 2028. The Badminton Association of India (BAI) recently secured the hosting rights for the 2028 BWF Thomas & Uber Cup Finals, giving Indian shuttlers an opportunity to compete for the coveted trophies in front of their home supporters.

Sindhu was part of the Indian women’s team that created history by winning its first-ever Uber Cup medal, a bronze, when New Delhi hosted the tournament in 2014. Speaking after the hosting announcement on Thursday (Nov 26), the Indian star said she would love to get another opportunity to represent the country at the event.

PV Sindhu Targets Historic Uber Cup Triumph On Home Soil In 2028

Sindhu recalled India’s memorable bronze-medal campaign in 2014 and highlighted how special it would be to lift the Uber Cup trophy with her teammates in front of home fans. The Indian shuttler believes winning the title on home soil would be one of the biggest achievements of her career.

“I was proud of the bronze we won in Delhi in 2014. If I get another chance to play the Uber Cup at home, I want us to go all the way. I know what it meant to stand on that podium with my teammates. To lift the trophy together in front of an Indian crowd would be one of the proudest moments of my career,” Sindhu said.

PV Sindhu Praises BAI For Bringing Major Badminton Events To India

“At the World Championships in Delhi, players from other countries told me how much they enjoyed walking out to that crowd. I felt proud that my generation got to play at the World Championships at home. Himanta Biswa Sarma, Sanjay Mishra and the team at BAI have put a lot of work into bringing these events to India.”

“In 2028, an Olympic year, young shuttlers will get to see Team India take on the world’s best. I hope they leave the stands determined to earn their place on that court and play for India one day,” she added.