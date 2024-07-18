PV Sindhu Eyes Historic Third Olympic Medal at Paris 2024

PV Sindhu stands on the brink of history as she pursues the gold medal in badminton at Paris 2024. Already a two-time Olympic medallist, winning silver at Rio 2016 and bronze at Tokyo 2020, Sindhu is poised to become the first Indian athlete to secure three individual Olympic medals.

Sindhu expressed her unwavering focus on making history at Paris 2024 and the drive behind her relentless pursuit. Reflecting on her previous Olympic experiences, Sindhu shared her excitement and determination.

“That third medal at Paris definitely motivates me, and I am going all-out to get that gold medal. For me, the Olympics is where I give my 200%. The journeys in 2016 and 2020 were wonderful, filled with immense effort and unforgettable moments. As I prepare for Paris 2024, it’s a fresh start, and I have to give my 100% no matter what,” said PV Sindhu on JioCinema’s show ‘The Dreamers’.

Ranked among the world’s top players, Sindhu draws from her past experiences to fuel her quest for gold. “There are many lessons from my previous Olympic outings that I will carry into Paris 2024. However, I avoid getting overconfident about medals. I hope to fulfill the nation’s expectations and achieve that third medal because winning three consecutive medals is no easy feat. My mindset is focused on winning gold, which gives me immense motivation and confidence. My preparations are centered on hard work and strategic focus for that particular day.”

Understanding the fierce competition ahead, Sindhu respects the caliber of her opponents at Paris 2024. “The Olympics are highly competitive, and all athletes are at their peak. The top 10 – 15 players in the world, such as AN Se Young, Akane Yamaguchi, Carolina Marin, and Tai Tzu Ying, are of similar standard. There are no easy points at the Olympics; we must fight hard for every point against our opponents. Anything can happen at the Olympics; a small mistake can change everything.”

Sindhu also shared her perspective on working with Indian badminton legend Prakash Padukone and their preparations for Paris 2024. “This time, we have a new team with Prakash (Padukone) sir as my mentor and Agus (Dwi Santoso) as the new coach. Our practice is focused on achieving perfection in every aspect. I consider it a privilege that Prakash sir is my mentor and part of my journey. I hope his support will help me secure that medal.”

Currently ranked 13th in the world, Sindhu’s illustrious career includes numerous accolades. She has won five BWF World Championship medals, including a gold, and Olympic silver and bronze medals, making her the only Indian to achieve this feat. Her Commonwealth Games achievements include gold in 2022, silver in 2018, and bronze in 2014 in women’s singles, along with gold in 2018 and silver in 2022 in mixed teams. Additionally, she claimed silver in women’s singles at the 2018 Asian Games and bronze in women’s teams at the 2014 Asian Games.