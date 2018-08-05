Indian ace shuttler PV Sindhu on Sunday lost the opportunity to clinch the BWF World Badminton Championship title 2018. Sindhu faced a defeat against Spain's Carolina Marina by 21-19 and 21-10. Caroline Marin won the title for the third time and become the first woman shuttler to bag the cup thrice.

Indian badminton superstar PV Sindhu on Sunday missed the opportunity to become the first Indian to clinch a world title. The swashbuckling Hyderabadi was defeated by her long-time rival Carolina Marin in a thrilling BWF Badminton World Championships final played at Nanjing, China. The two-time world champion Marin defeated Sindhu in straight sets 21-19 and 21-10.

It was PV Sindhu’s second consecutive entry to the world title final match and there was much-anticipation among fans ahead of the match. The Indian stalwart was touted to clinch her Holy Grail but she missed it by inches. The ace Indian shuttler lost both the sets by 21-19, 21-10. Coincidently, Sindhu had lost to Marin in the Rio Olympics as well.

Both the sets of the game were full of a thrill as Sindhu was leading at a time by 14-9, but soon Marin made a comeback and levelled the score 15-15 before bagging the first set.

The story was repeated in the second set as Indian seed was first leading by 5-0 and then lost the game when Spanish star Marin changed the gear and bagged back to back points to close the set at 21-10. Caroline Marin took only 46 minutes to beat Sindhu and clinch her third crown.

She had won the title in 2014 and the 2015 Jakarta open. Earlier, Sindhu defeated Japan’s World No 2 Akane Yamaguchi in the semis and Indian shuttler Saina Nehwal in the quarterfinal.

