PV Sindhu vs Wen Yu Zhang Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch BWF World Championships 2026 Round Of 32 Match?

BWF World Championships 2026: India will look to continue its dominance in the ongoing BWF World Championships 2026 in Delhi as PV Sindhu will return to action on August 19, Wednesday. The 31-year-old will take on Canada’s Wen Yu Zhang in the women’s singles Round of 32 match of the event.

Sindhu will face Wen Yu Zhang after a straight-game win over Ireland’s Sophia Noble in the opening round. Zhang, on the other hand, advanced to the second round after getting the better of Bulgaria’s Stefani Stoeva. The Hyderabad-born athlete has a 2-0 head-to-head record over Zhang, meaning she is a clear favourite on paper and should enter the contest with overwhelming favourite. At the same time, the two-time Olympic medallist would be vary of Zhang, who can pose a threat and holding the potential to crush PV Sindhu’s quest of clinching a record sixth World Championships medal.

The 28-year-old is arguably one of India’s biggest medal hopes in BWF World Championships 2026. She has an impressive record in the BWF World Championships history, clinching five medals that include one gold, two silver and two bronze, equalling China’s Zhang Ning for the most women’s singles medals in the tournament. Apart from Sindhu, Lakshya Sen, Unnati Hooda and Satwik-Chirag loom as India’s biggest medal hopes. Ahead of the even at home, Sindhu said the below, as quoted by ANI:

“It’s special because the World Championship is happening in India. I’m excited because it’s been many years since India hosted it. I won the World Championship in 2019, and after almost seven years, I’m hoping to do well again. The Japan Open gave me a lot of confidence, and I hope to carry that confidence forward. Everything is going well, so I’m taking it one match at a time and looking forward to the competition. The crowd will give us a lot of support, and I’m really happy to play the World Championship at home. I hope to make the most of it and win a medal.”

When and Where to watch PV Sindhu vs Wen Yu Zhang BWF World Championships 2026 match in India?

In India, the live telecast of the game between PV Sindhu and Wen Yu Zhang shall be available on Star Sports 1, Star Sports Select 1 HD and Star Sports Select 1 SD. The live streaming shall be available on Jio Hotstar App and website. The match is scheduled to begin at 1:20 PM IST.

For fans in Malaysia, the live telecast is available on Astro, while the rest of the world can catch the Live Streaming on BWF TV (YouTube).