Indian badminton star PV Sindhu on Saturday qualified for Indonesia Open finals as she defeated Jakarta’s Chen Yufei in the semi-finals. Indian badminton seed will be playing Indonesia Open finals for the first time in her career and will meet Japan’s Akane Yamaguchi on Sunday, July 21. Sindhu triumphed by 21-19, 21-10 against Chen Yufei in semis and now is eyeing to clinch the title.

At first, Chen was ahead in the game, but Sindhu made thumping comebacks to clinch the set. The first game was equal till 18-18 points. After which, Sindhu hit 5 consecutive points to bag the first game by 21-19.

Superrrrrr Sindhu!!!🔥 What a performance from the World No 5 @Pvsindhu1, dominated the proceeding to reach the finals of #BlibliIndonesiaOpen2019 defeating World No 3 #ChenYuFei 2⃣1⃣:1⃣9⃣2⃣1⃣:1⃣0⃣. Way to go, Girl! ⚡️

Go for Gold!🥇#IndiaontheRise #badminton pic.twitter.com/FtTZtOLwFq — BAI Media (@BAI_Media) July 20, 2019

In the second set, Chen tried to hit back and took a 4-0 lead. But Sindh smashed her in the round 2 again and carried a lead of 10-8 at the interval. Sindhu’s power-hitting piled on the misery on Chen and she was unable to make a comeback. Chen faced a defeat in the second round by 21-10 too.

Earlier, Sindhu had stormed into the semis after defeating Japan’s Nozomi Okuhara on Friday. PV Sindhu hasn’t won any title this year and will be looking will forward to claim her first Indonesia Open title on Sunday.

She was the first Indian woman badminton player who won a silver at Olympic, and one of the two Indian badminton players to ever win an Olympic medal along with Saina Nehwal.

Sindhu also has a silver in Women’s singles at Commonwealth Games 2018 against her name and medals at 2017 and 2018 BWF World Championships. All these women have been glorifying the tricolor and making the nation proud.

