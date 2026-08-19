PV Sindhu-Virat Kohli Relationship: Badminton Star Reveals Advice That Changed Her Career

PV Sindhu – Virat Kohli: PV Sindhu, a two-time Olympic medalist, talked about her relationship with cricket legend Virat Kohli. She shared how she shares her achievement with the batting sensation, whom she views as her “brother,” and revealed his counsel to her during her lowest point. In the most recent episode of the RCB Podcast, Sindhu, who is presently competing in the BWF World Championships, discussed her relationship with Virat. The X handle of the two-time IPL champions posted a teaser for the most recent episode.

PV Sindhu Reveals Advice From Virat Kohli

Speaking about the advice she received from Virat during a low phase of her career, she said that the batter encouraged her to just show up for the matches and training and just play her game.

“He is like my brother I must say, because I remember when I was at my lowest you know I think I met him and I said you know nothing is happening. He just said that just show up, it is okay, just go out there and just show up,” she said.

Further recalling his advice, Sindhu said, “He asked me to show up, anywhere and for anyting and just play my game. What would happen. You are not going to lose anything, you know what you are, how you have trained and show the world who you are. So I think it hit me and I think that conversation completely changed my perspective,” she added.

PV Sindhu’s Relationship With Virat Kohli

On how she stays in touch with the superstar batter, Sindhu says that she shares her success stories with him.

“Whenever I win, I just share my happiness saying that you know I have won this or that and recently I met him so it is always so good to meet you know a person who has achieved so much and to get few of those inputs from him, the way he thinks whenever he goes out there, looking at him how he shows up and how he plays and what he is, I think hats off to him for whatever he has done,” she signed off.

Five-time World Championships medallist PV Sindhu produced a dominant display against Ireland’s Sophia Noble in the BWF World Championships first round in New Delhi, winning 21-7, 21-11 in the women’s singles Round of 64.

(With ANI Inputs)

Also Read: BWF World Championships 2026: PV Sindhu, Lakshya Sen Lead India’s Round of 32 Charge in New Delhi