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Home > Sports News > PV Sindhu vs An Se Young, French Open 2026 Badminton Final: All You Need to Know – Head-to-Head, Match Time, Where to Watch Live on TV, Live Streaming Details

PV Sindhu vs An Se Young, French Open 2026 Badminton Final: All You Need to Know – Head-to-Head, Match Time, Where to Watch Live on TV, Live Streaming Details

PV Sindhu vs An Se Young, French Open 2026 Badminton Final: Two-time Olympic medallist PV Sindhu will face South Korea's world No. 1 and reigning Olympic champion An Se Young in the women's singles final of the French Open 2026 badminton tournament in Paris on Sunday. Sindhu will be aiming to secure her seventh BWF World Tour title and a second Super 750 crown of the season, while An Se Young will look to extend her remarkable winning streak. Here is everything you need to know about the PV Sindhu vs An Se Young French Open 2026 final, including their head-to-head record, match time and live streaming details in India.

PV Sindhu vs An Se Young, French Open 2026 Badminton Final: All You Need to Know - Head-to-Head, Match Time, Where to Watch Live on TV, Live Streaming Details
PV Sindhu vs An Se Young, French Open 2026 Badminton Final: All You Need to Know - Head-to-Head, Match Time, Where to Watch Live on TV, Live Streaming Details

Published By: Aditya Pimpale
Published: Sat 2026-10-24 19:54 IST

PV Sindhu vs An Se Young, French Open 2026 Badminton Final: Two-time Olympic medallist PV Sindhu will face South Korea’s world No. 1 and reigning Olympic champion An Se Young in the women’s singles final of the French Open 2026 badminton tournament in Paris on Sunday. Sindhu will be aiming to secure her seventh BWF World Tour title and a second Super 750 crown of the season, while An Se Young will look to extend her remarkable winning streak. Here is everything you need to know about the PV Sindhu vs An Se Young French Open 2026 final, including their head-to-head record, match time and live streaming details in India.

PV Sindhu vs An Se Young French Open 2026 Final Match Details

  • Match: PV Sindhu vs An Se Young, Women’s Singles Final, French Open 2026
  • Date: Sunday (Oct 25), 2026
  • Venue: Paris, France
  • Match Time: 3:30 PM IST (Finals session start time)

PV Sindhu vs An Se Young Head-to-Head Record

An Se Young holds a commanding 10-0 advantage over PV Sindhu in their head-to-head record ahead of the French Open 2026 final. The Indian has managed to win just one game across their previous 10 encounters, highlighting the challenge she faces against the South Korean star.

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PV Sindhu’s Journey to the French Open 2026 Final

World No. 11 PV Sindhu reached her maiden French Open final after defeating Japan’s Hina Akechi in a hard-fought semi-final. Sindhu won the contest 21-10, 20-22, 21-16 to move within one victory of another major title.

Where to Watch PV Sindhu vs An Se Young French Open 2026 Final Live on TV in India?

The PV Sindhu vs An Se Young French Open 2026 women’s singles final will not be telecast live on any television channel in India.

How to Watch PV Sindhu vs An Se Young French Open 2026 Final Live Streaming?

Badminton fans in India can watch the PV Sindhu vs An Se Young French Open 2026 final live on the FanCode app and website. The finals session is scheduled to begin at 3:30 PM IST on Sunday.

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PV Sindhu vs An Se Young, French Open 2026 Badminton Final: All You Need to Know – Head-to-Head, Match Time, Where to Watch Live on TV, Live Streaming Details
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PV Sindhu vs An Se Young, French Open 2026 Badminton Final: All You Need to Know – Head-to-Head, Match Time, Where to Watch Live on TV, Live Streaming Details
PV Sindhu vs An Se Young, French Open 2026 Badminton Final: All You Need to Know – Head-to-Head, Match Time, Where to Watch Live on TV, Live Streaming Details
PV Sindhu vs An Se Young, French Open 2026 Badminton Final: All You Need to Know – Head-to-Head, Match Time, Where to Watch Live on TV, Live Streaming Details
PV Sindhu vs An Se Young, French Open 2026 Badminton Final: All You Need to Know – Head-to-Head, Match Time, Where to Watch Live on TV, Live Streaming Details
PV Sindhu vs An Se Young, French Open 2026 Badminton Final: All You Need to Know – Head-to-Head, Match Time, Where to Watch Live on TV, Live Streaming Details

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