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Home > Sports News > PV Sindhu vs Wang Zhiyi Live Streaming Details: When And Where to Watch BWF World Championships 2026 Round of 16 Clash?

PV Sindhu vs Wang Zhiyi Live Streaming Details: When And Where to Watch BWF World Championships 2026 Round of 16 Clash?

PV Sindhu faces Wang Zhiyi in the BWF World Championships 2026 Round of 16 in Delhi. Check PV Sindhu vs Wang Zhiyi live streaming, live telecast, match time, JioHotstar streaming, Star Sports broadcast, head-to-head record and Sindhu’s World Championships journey.

PV Sindhu will face China's Wang Zhiyi in the Round of 16 at the BWF World Championships 2026. Image Credit: ANI
PV Sindhu will face China's Wang Zhiyi in the Round of 16 at the BWF World Championships 2026. Image Credit: ANI

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: Thu 2026-08-20 11:29 IST

PV Sindhu vs Wang Zhiyi Live Streaming Details: On Thursday, August 20, PV Sindhu is set to have a tough match at the BWF World Championships 2026 when she goes head-to-head with China’s number three seed Wang Zhiyi in the women’s singles Round of 16. The match will be held at the prestigious Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium in the capital city of Delhi, and based on estimates, Sindhu’s match will start around 1:30 PM IST.

PV Sindhu vs Wang Zhiyi Preview

Sindhu, the ninth-seeded player, showed a very confident start to her home World Championships campaign, defeating both her opening matches in straight games. After first crushing Sophia Noble from Ireland 21-7, 21-11, the world champion next beat Wen Yu Zhang from Canada 21-16, 21-17 in the Round of 32.

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But Wang will be a much better quality opponent. The third-seeded Chinese is also in the Round of 16 without dropping a game – she beat the Malaysian Karuoathevan Letshanaa 21-16, 21-9.

So far, Wang has a better record in their meetings, 5-3, and it looks like Wang has won all three of their previous matches in 2026. Still, Sindhu is definitely psychologically prepared as she had beaten Wang at those previous World Championships; it had been an intense match where Sindhu had been very close to losing, but she was able to come back and win 21-19, 21-15 in the Round of 16 at Paris 2025.

PV Sindhu’s Journey So Far at the BWF World Championships

Sindhu is on the quest for a record sixth World Championships medal if she succeeds right away on home soil. The Indian superstar has already bagged five medals at this event- one gold, two silver, and two bronze- and she is still one of the most successful women’s singles players at World Championships to this day.

Her greatest success so far was when she became the first Indian in history to win the World Championship in women’s singles in 2019. Besides, she picked up silver in 2017 and 2018, and bronze in 2013 and 2014.

The current series of competitions seems to be quite promising for Sindhu with a Wang challenge at hand, and she shall have to prove herself to the greatest extent yet.

Where to Watch PV Sindhu vs Wang Zhiyi BWF World Championships 2026?

Fans in India can watch the PV Sindhu vs Wang Zhiyi live telecast on Star Sports, with coverage listed on Star Sports Select 1 HD, Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports 1. The Round of 16 clash will be live-streamed on JioHotstar. 

Also Read: Ayush Shetty vs Alwi Farhan Live Streaming Details: When And Where to Watch BWF World Championships 2026 Round of 16 Clash?

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PV Sindhu vs Wang Zhiyi Live Streaming Details: When And Where to Watch BWF World Championships 2026 Round of 16 Clash?
PV Sindhu vs Wang Zhiyi Live Streaming Details: When And Where to Watch BWF World Championships 2026 Round of 16 Clash?
PV Sindhu vs Wang Zhiyi Live Streaming Details: When And Where to Watch BWF World Championships 2026 Round of 16 Clash?
PV Sindhu vs Wang Zhiyi Live Streaming Details: When And Where to Watch BWF World Championships 2026 Round of 16 Clash?

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