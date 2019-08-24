Indian badminton ace PV Sindhu has entered the BWF World Championship 2019 semi-finals after crushing the Chinese Taipei World Number 2 Tai Tzu Ying by 12-21, 23-21, 21-19 in the quarter-finals on Friday.

Indian Badminton star PV Sindhu has qualified for the BWF World Championships 2019 after defeating world no 2 player Chinese Taipei Tai Tzu Ying. Sindhu won the quarter-final match with 12-21, 23-21, 21-19 against Tai Tzu Ying. The match was full of thrill as ace Indian shuttler made a dramatic comeback after losing the first round. Turning the tables around, Sindhu clinched the second round 23-21 and stunned the Chinese Taipei.

The match was nail-bitter as in the third and decider round both the players put their best of the skills and efforts to bag the match but Sindhu outplayed then her opponent and registered a victory with a difference of 2 crucial points, 21-19. This was Sindhu’s second victory over her Ying in a row and third straight for BWF World Championships finals.

In their last meeting in 2018, Sindhu had won the match despite being an underdog and this time too she repeated the history.

Game highlights:

The first round was won by Chinese Taipei 12-21 in only 15 minutes and Indian seed had no answer to her smashes. Angry India tigress started the second round with some powerfull smashes and left Tai Tzu with no clue bagging the set 23-21. She continued her dominance in the final and decider round too and after a thrilling game she clinched the set and match by 23-21.

In the semis, Sindu will take on All England Open (AEO) champion Chen Yufei to reserve her spot for the BW World Championship 2019 final. Yufei is the fourth top seed at the tournament and the semis is expected to be an enthralling battle which will be held on August 24, 2019.

