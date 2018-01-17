Season 3 of Pro Wrestling League 2018 that started on 9 January has taken off with flying colours. Day 9 saw Eisuke Shiozaki of Mitsubishi Corp be a part of PWL. He was enthused by the way wrestling was a part on Indian sports and expressed his desire to one day watch Japanese wrestlers grapple with the Indians. Not only has the event seen world-class wrestlers participate, the Greco-Roman style of wrestling. Pro Wrestling League Season 3 has been witness to some of the best wrestlers of the world which includes names such as — Sushil Kumar, Sakshi Malik, Geeta Phogat, Helen Maroulis, Khetik Tsabolov, Sun Yanan, Vladimir Khinchegashvili, Bekbulatov Ilyas, Marwa Amri, Odunayo Folasade Adekuoroye, Soslan Ramonov, Alborov Aslan, Meroi Mezien, Ritu Phogat, Ritu Malik, Pooja Dhanda.

The CMD of Mitsubishi Corp in India Eisuke Shiozaki today was seen enjoying the matches between Mumbai Maharathis and Veer Marathas on day 9 of PWL Season 3. Shiozaki looked all excited and seemed to be enjoying the fever of wrestling that has gripped the national capital since 9 January. When approached by the presenter in between bouts and speaking exclusively to NewsX at the Pro Wrestling League on ninth day, the CMD of Mitsubishi Corp looked both astonished and surprised. He said so far he was aware of the fact that Indians enjoyed only cricket and badminton as part of sports and felt amazed to see how much the game of wrestling too was a part of sports in India.

While chatting with the presenter at the event, Eisuke Shiozaki said that wrestling was a major part of sports in his country Japan, and the form of wrestling that was more popular with sports lovers around the world was sumo wrestling. But he informed that apart from sumo wrestling the Japanese were very much into the regular wrestling too. When asked about what was the difference between the two forms of wrestling — sumo and regular wrestling — the Japanese CMD gave a funny reply that drew laughter from the audience present at the Siri Fort Sports Complex.

He said that sumo wrestling involved fat men who did not move much while regular wrestling had a lot of action accompanied by speed and lots of fun. He expressed his desire to see the Japanese wrestlers become part of the Pro Wrestling League. Eisuke said he it be interesting to watch the Indian wrestlers take on the Japanese grapplers.

This could be great news for wrestling fans. The future seasons of PWL may include Japanese wrestlers. This not only will add variety to the seasons but will also up the competition among the world-class players.

Watch what Eisuke Shiozaki had to say: