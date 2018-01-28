Premier Badminton League has suffered a huge setback in the television ratings as they stooped to a record low while the third edition of Pro Wrestling League made great strides and registered estimable ratings. The stark contrast between the two sports shows how much more work still needs to be done on the still sidelined sports.

India has made great strides in several sidelined sports in the past couple of years but apparently, there are certain sports that are onboard a roller coaster ride. Take the case of badminton. The sport has produced a string of the finest top-class talent in the past half decade in Saina Nehwal, PV Sindhu, Rohan Bopanna, Jwala Gutta and many more, but still the Indian fanbase is not entirely convinced. To corroborate this theory, one can assess the television ratings of Premier Badminton League’s (PBL) grand final.

The showdown of PBL season 3 was played between the teams of Olympic medallist Carolina Marin and world champion Victor Axelsen. Both the players boast of massive reputation in the sport and have a large fan base, which was quite evident from the look of the venue where the final was held. Hyderabad, a brooding ground of incredible badminton players over the years, hosted the PBL final and the stadium was jam-packed with spectators. In an exhilarating match, Hyderabad Hunters emerged champions of the Premier Badminton League.

But outside the stadium, the viewership of the final match was a farcry. There was a serious lack of audience on television as the PBL final could only garner a ridiculous television rating of 0.01, which is seen as the worst TV rating for any final game of any sport in the country. Even the semifinal of the PBL season 3 between Bengaluru and Ahmedabad was entirely ignored by the television audience as it generated the same rating of 0.01.

On the contrary, the latest edition of Pro Wrestling League (PWL) has seen a burgeoning popularity among the masses. According to the Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) data, PWL season 3 produced consistent ratings on television. The BARC reported that PWL fared respectably on Sony Wah and happened to generate best ratings for any ongoing sports league in the country. It said that PWL garnered a rating of 0.05 on Sony ESPN, which is seen as a marvel.