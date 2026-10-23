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Home > Sports News > QAD vs HIL, Saudi Pro League: Check Al Qadsiah vs Al Hilal All You Need To Know – Kickoff Time, Venue, Probable Playing and Where To Watch Live on TV in India

QAD vs HIL, Saudi Pro League: Check Al Qadsiah vs Al Hilal All You Need To Know – Kickoff Time, Venue, Probable Playing and Where To Watch Live on TV in India

QAD vs HIL, Saudi Pro League: Al Qadsiah vs Al Hilal All You Need To Know: Al Qadsiah will host Al Hilal in a crucial Saudi Pro League encounter at the Prince Saud bin Jalawi Sports City Stadium on Friday (Oct 23). With the two sides occupying the top two positions in the standings, the match could have a significant impact on the title race. Al Qadsiah enter the fixture at the summit after Tijjani Reijnders scored a dramatic stoppage-time winner against Al Taawoun, while Al Hilal will look to capitalise on their game in hand and move into first place. Here are all the details, including kick-off time, venue, probable playing XIs and where to watch the match live on TV and online in India.

QAD vs HIL, Saudi Pro League: Check Al Qadsiah vs Al Hilal All You Need To Know - Kickoff Time, Venue, Probable Playing and Where To Watch Live on TV in India
QAD vs HIL, Saudi Pro League: Check Al Qadsiah vs Al Hilal All You Need To Know - Kickoff Time, Venue, Probable Playing and Where To Watch Live on TV in India

Published By: Aditya Pimpale
Published: Fri 2026-10-23 18:47 IST

QAD vs HIL, Saudi Pro League: Al Qadsiah vs Al Hilal All You Need To Know: Al Qadsiah will host Al Hilal in a crucial Saudi Pro League encounter at the Prince Saud bin Jalawi Sports City Stadium on Friday (Oct 23). With the two sides occupying the top two positions in the standings, the match could have a significant impact on the title race. Al Qadsiah enter the fixture at the summit after Tijjani Reijnders scored a dramatic stoppage-time winner against Al Taawoun, while Al Hilal will look to capitalise on their game in hand and move into first place. Here are all the details, including kick-off time, venue, probable playing XIs and where to watch the match live on TV and online in India.

Al Qadsiah vs Al Hilal Saudi Pro League Match Details

  • Match: Al Qadsiah vs Al Hilal, Saudi Pro League
  • Date: Friday (Oct 23), 2026
  • Venue: Prince Saud bin Jalawi Sports City Stadium, Saudi Arabia
  • Kick-off Time: 11:30 PM IST

Where to Watch Al Qadsiah vs Al Hilal Live on TV in India?

The Saudi Pro League clash between Al Qadsiah and Al Hilal will not be broadcast live on any television channel in India.

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How to Watch Al Qadsiah vs Al Hilal Live Streaming in India?

Indian football fans can watch the Al Qadsiah vs Al Hilal Saudi Pro League fixture through the FanCode app and website. The match is not scheduled for a live television broadcast in India.

Al Qadsiah vs Al Hilal Team News

Al Qadsiah will head into the contest full of confidence after Reijnders scored in the 96th minute to secure a 1-0 victory away to Al Taawoun on Tuesday. Christopher Bonsu Baah provided the assist for the decisive goal, which helped Al Qadsiah move to 25 points from 10 matches and take sole possession of the league’s top spot. The hosts will aim to extend their impressive run and protect their position against their closest challengers.

Al Hilal, meanwhile, have collected 24 points from nine matches and have an opportunity to overtake Al Qadsiah with a victory. Their recent 1-0 win over Al-Hazm has kept them firmly in contention, while their game in hand adds further importance to Friday’s meeting. With only one point separating the teams, Al Hilal will be determined to deliver a strong performance away from home and take control of the title race.

Al Qadsiah vs Al Hilal Predicted Playing XIs

Al Qadsiah Predicted XI: Koen Casteels, Nández, Al Shamat, Al Qahtani, Weigl, Reijnders, Christopher Bonsu Baah, Quiñones, Al Salem, Summerville, Watkins.

Al Hilal Predicted XI: Bono, Martinelli, Kanno, Rúben Neves, Sergej Milinković-Savić, Hernández, Kalidou Koulibaly, Al Tambakti, Mahzari, and other attacking and defensive options.

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QAD vs HIL, Saudi Pro League: Check Al Qadsiah vs Al Hilal All You Need To Know – Kickoff Time, Venue, Probable Playing and Where To Watch Live on TV in India
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QAD vs HIL, Saudi Pro League: Check Al Qadsiah vs Al Hilal All You Need To Know – Kickoff Time, Venue, Probable Playing and Where To Watch Live on TV in India

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QAD vs HIL, Saudi Pro League: Check Al Qadsiah vs Al Hilal All You Need To Know – Kickoff Time, Venue, Probable Playing and Where To Watch Live on TV in India
QAD vs HIL, Saudi Pro League: Check Al Qadsiah vs Al Hilal All You Need To Know – Kickoff Time, Venue, Probable Playing and Where To Watch Live on TV in India
QAD vs HIL, Saudi Pro League: Check Al Qadsiah vs Al Hilal All You Need To Know – Kickoff Time, Venue, Probable Playing and Where To Watch Live on TV in India
QAD vs HIL, Saudi Pro League: Check Al Qadsiah vs Al Hilal All You Need To Know – Kickoff Time, Venue, Probable Playing and Where To Watch Live on TV in India
QAD vs HIL, Saudi Pro League: Check Al Qadsiah vs Al Hilal All You Need To Know – Kickoff Time, Venue, Probable Playing and Where To Watch Live on TV in India

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