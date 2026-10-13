Qatar vs Bahrain LIVE Streaming: Check Date, Time, Venue, How To Watch QAT vs BHR ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Asia Sub-Regional Qualifier A 2026 LIVE In India

Qatar vs Bahrain LIVE Streaming: Qatar will face Bahrain in Match 20 of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Asia Sub-Regional Qualifier A 2026 on Wednesday, October 14, at YSD-UKM Cricket Oval in Bangi, Malaysia. Check the match timings, live streaming details and full squads of both teams below.

Qatar and Bahrain will meet in a Gulf derby as both sides look to secure a win in the T20 International fixture. Qatar will aim to build on its 4-1 series victory over Bahrain in their bilateral T20I series in Doha in February 2026, while Bahrain will look to put up a strong challenge.

The match is scheduled to begin at 9:15 AM local time, 6:45 AM IST and 1:15 AM GMT. The top two teams in the tournament will advance to the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Asia Regional Final, keeping their hopes alive of qualifying for the 2028 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup.

Qatar vs Bahrain Match Details

Match: Bahrain vs Qatar, Match 20

Tournament: ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Asia Sub-Regional Qualifier A 2026

Date: Wednesday, October 14, 2026

Time: 9:15 AM local time, 6:45 AM IST, 1:15 AM GMT

Venue: YSD-UKM Cricket Oval, Bangi, Malaysia

Qatar vs Bahrain LIVE Streaming

Where to watch Qatar vs Bahrain LIVE in India?

The match will be available for live streaming on FanCode in India and the Indian subcontinent.

Where to watch Qatar vs Bahrain LIVE outside India?

Viewers in select regions can watch the match on ICC.tv, subject to regional availability.

Qatar vs Bahrain Full Squads

Qatar Squad: Muhammad Tanveer (c), Kamran Khan, Imal Liyanage, Adnan Mirza, Muhammad Murad, Himanshu Rathod, Rifayi Theruvath, Zaheer Ibrahim, Muhammad Jabir, Ikramullah Khan, Amir Farooq, Shakir Ali, Sandun Withanage.

Bahrain Squad: Haider Butt (c), Imran Anwar, Junaid Aziz, Ahmer Bin Nasir, Sarfaraz Ali, Rizwan Butt, Ali Dawood, Sathaiya Veerapathiran, Abdul Majid, Umer Toor, Sohail Ahmed, Shahbaz Badar, Muhammad Younis.