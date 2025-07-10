LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Forbes digital Kapil Sharma Cafe Attack afghanistan CRPF heroin bust Congress leader Aadhaar Card south korea DUBAI Forbes digital Kapil Sharma Cafe Attack afghanistan CRPF heroin bust Congress leader Aadhaar Card south korea DUBAI Forbes digital Kapil Sharma Cafe Attack afghanistan CRPF heroin bust Congress leader Aadhaar Card south korea DUBAI Forbes digital Kapil Sharma Cafe Attack afghanistan CRPF heroin bust Congress leader Aadhaar Card south korea DUBAI
Live TV
TRENDING |
Forbes digital Kapil Sharma Cafe Attack afghanistan CRPF heroin bust Congress leader Aadhaar Card south korea DUBAI Forbes digital Kapil Sharma Cafe Attack afghanistan CRPF heroin bust Congress leader Aadhaar Card south korea DUBAI Forbes digital Kapil Sharma Cafe Attack afghanistan CRPF heroin bust Congress leader Aadhaar Card south korea DUBAI Forbes digital Kapil Sharma Cafe Attack afghanistan CRPF heroin bust Congress leader Aadhaar Card south korea DUBAI
Home > Sports > Quarter-Final Clash Awaits: Finland and Switzerland Face Off in Group A Decider (Match Details, Where To Watch)

Quarter-Final Clash Awaits: Finland and Switzerland Face Off in Group A Decider (Match Details, Where To Watch)

Finland face Switzerland in a must-win UEFA Women’s EURO 2025 Group A clash, with a quarter-final spot on the line. Switzerland need just a draw to advance, while Finland must claim all three points. Expect a fierce battle in Geneva as both teams fight to stay in the tournament.

Géraldine Joséphine Reuteler
Women's Euro 2025 (Image Credit - X)

Published By: Karan Singh Rathod
Last Updated: July 10, 2025 09:58:35 IST

UEFA Women’s Euro 2025 Group A reaches a dramatic conclusion as Finland take on hosts Switzerland today (July 10) in a match that will decide who joins Norway in the quarter-finals. With Norway already through as group winners, Thursday’s showdown in Geneva is all about survival and progress.

Switzerland come into the tie with the upper hand, a draw is enough to see them through after a resilient 2-0 win over Iceland, sealed by Alayah Pilgrim’s crucial late goal. Their earlier 2-1 loss to Norway still lingers, but the performance showed promise, especially in front of nearly 30,000 home fans.

Finland, meanwhile, know the assignment is clear, a win or go home. A narrow 1-0 victory against Iceland on July 02 was followed by a frustrating 2-1 defeat to Norway on July 06, despite a much-improved display. Coach Marko Saloranta is confident his team can rise to the occasion, describing the Norway game as their “best performance of the year.”

Line-Ups and Tactical Insight 

Switzerland are expected to line up with Peng in goal, supported by Calligaris, Stierli, and Maritz in defense. Midfield maestro Lia Wälti will anchor a side featuring Crnogorčević and Reuteler in attack. Vallotto must tread carefully, as another booking would see her miss the quarter-finals.

Finland are set to field Koivunen between the posts, with Kuikka and Nyström leading the back line. Katariina Kosola, the Matchday 1 goalscorer, is key to unlocking the Swiss defense. Nyström is also a yellow card away from suspension.

Coach’s Call: Belief and Flexibility

Finland coach Saloranta remains upbeat: “We’ve lost nothing yet, everything is in our hands.” Switzerland boss Pia Sundhage is prepared for a tough contest: “We’ve got a plan A, B, and C ready.”

Expect a fiercely contested encounter, only one team would be keeping  their Euro dream alive.

Where to Watch:

India: Fancode (00:30 IST, July 11)
Finland: Yle Areena (21:00)
Switzerland: Play SRF – Sport-Livestreams, Play RTS – Sport Livestreams, Play RSI – Sport-Livestreams (20:00)

Also Read: Wales on the Brink: Crushing 4-1 Defeat to France Leaves Euro 2025 Hopes Hanging by a Thread

Tags: FinlandFinland vs SwitzerlandSwitzerland

More News

Who Is Lauren Pisciotta? Kanye West’s Ex-Assistant In New Lawsuit Claims Rapper M**turbated And Forced Her For Oral Sex
15 Palestinians Killed As Israel Attacks Health Care Facility in Gaza
Is Ana de Armas Already Planning For Kids Amid Romance Rumours With Tom Cruise?
US Withdrawal From Global AIDS Programs Sparks Alarm Over HIV Resurgence
Popeyes Viral Video: Man Confronts Staff Over Compliment To Wife, Sparks Cultural Debate Online
OpenAI To Launch AI-Powered Web Browser, Challenging Google Chrome
YSRCP Hits Out At Naidu-Lokesh Duo For Hijacking Jagan’s Welfare Legacy
Amanda Anisimova Overtakes Aryna Sabalenka To Advance To Her Maiden Slam Final
Maharashtra Assembly Passes Bill To Tackle Left-Wing Extremism, Replaces ‘Urban Naxalism’ With LWE
Tamil Nadu ATS And Coimbatore City Police Arrests Sadiq, The Prime Accused In 1998 Coimbatore Bomb Blast Case

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?