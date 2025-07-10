Quarter-Final Clash Awaits: Finland and Switzerland Face Off in Group A Decider (Match Details, Where To Watch)

UEFA Women’s Euro 2025 Group A reaches a dramatic conclusion as Finland take on hosts Switzerland today (July 10) in a match that will decide who joins Norway in the quarter-finals. With Norway already through as group winners, Thursday’s showdown in Geneva is all about survival and progress.

Switzerland come into the tie with the upper hand, a draw is enough to see them through after a resilient 2-0 win over Iceland, sealed by Alayah Pilgrim’s crucial late goal. Their earlier 2-1 loss to Norway still lingers, but the performance showed promise, especially in front of nearly 30,000 home fans.

Finland, meanwhile, know the assignment is clear, a win or go home. A narrow 1-0 victory against Iceland on July 02 was followed by a frustrating 2-1 defeat to Norway on July 06, despite a much-improved display. Coach Marko Saloranta is confident his team can rise to the occasion, describing the Norway game as their “best performance of the year.”

Line-Ups and Tactical Insight

Switzerland are expected to line up with Peng in goal, supported by Calligaris, Stierli, and Maritz in defense. Midfield maestro Lia Wälti will anchor a side featuring Crnogorčević and Reuteler in attack. Vallotto must tread carefully, as another booking would see her miss the quarter-finals.

Finland are set to field Koivunen between the posts, with Kuikka and Nyström leading the back line. Katariina Kosola, the Matchday 1 goalscorer, is key to unlocking the Swiss defense. Nyström is also a yellow card away from suspension.

Coach’s Call: Belief and Flexibility

Finland coach Saloranta remains upbeat: “We’ve lost nothing yet, everything is in our hands.” Switzerland boss Pia Sundhage is prepared for a tough contest: “We’ve got a plan A, B, and C ready.”

Expect a fiercely contested encounter, only one team would be keeping their Euro dream alive.

Where to Watch:

India: Fancode (00:30 IST, July 11)

Finland: Yle Areena (21:00)

Switzerland: Play SRF – Sport-Livestreams, Play RTS – Sport Livestreams, Play RSI – Sport-Livestreams (20:00)

