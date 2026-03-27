Quetta Gladiators vs Karachi Kings PSL 2026 Live Streaming: Where to Watch Pakistan Super League Match on TV and Online In India

Quetta Gladiators vs Karachi Kings Live Streaming: The 11th season of the Pakistan Super League is underway. The defending champions, Lahore Qalandars, started the season with an emphatic win in the opening game. The second game of the season will see David Warner’s Karachi Kings take on Quetta Gladiators. In India, the clash can be watched on the Sports TV YouTube Channel.

The clash will be played at a neutral venue in the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. The ongoing West Asia War between Israel, Iran, and the United States has caused a crisis of natural gas and fuel over the world. Due to the crisis, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced that the PSL 2026 will be played in only two venues in Lahore and Karachi. The matches in the two stadiums will be played in empty stadiums.

When it comes to the head-to-head record between the two sides, Karachi Kings hold the edge. The David Warner-led side has won 12 of the 18 games and would be looking to add another win to their already impressive record.

Quetta Gladiators vs Karachi Kings, PSL 2026: Streaming Details

When will the Quetta Gladiators vs Karachi Kings PSL 2026 match take place?

The match will be held on Friday, March 27, 2026.

When will the Quetta Gladiators vs Karachi Kings PSL 2026 match start?

The match starts at 7:30 pm IST, with the toss at 7:00 pm IST on the 27th of March, Friday.

Where will the Quetta Gladiators vs Karachi Kings PSL 2026 match be played?

The match will be played at the Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

Where to Watch Quetta Gladiators vs Karachi Kings PSL 2026 Match In India?

The match will be live-streamed on the Sports TV YouTube Channel in India.

Also Read: QTG vs KRK Match Prediction PSL 2026 Match 2: David Warner vs Saud Shakeel— Who Will Win Quetta Gladiators vs Karachi Kings Clash in Pakistan Super League?



QTG vs KRK PSL 2026 Squads

Quetta Gladiators Squad: Saud Shakeel(C), Ben McDermott, Sam Harper (wk), Rilee Rossouw, Bevon Jacobs, Khawaja Nafay, Tom Curran, Brett Hampton, Alzarri Joseph, Abrar Ahmed, Usman Tariq, Bismillah Khan, Ahsan Ali, Jahanzaib Sultan, Ahmed Daniyal, Hasan Nawaz, Shamyl Hussain, Wasim Akram, Jahandad Khan, Khan Zaib, Saqib Khan

Karachi Kings Squad: David Warner (C), Muhammad Waseem, Reeza Hendricks, Salman Agha, Azam Khan (wk), Aqib Ilyas, Moeen Ali, Khushdil Shah, Abbas Afridi, Hasan Ali, Adam Zampa, Mir Hamza, Ihsanullah, Saad Baig, Haroon Arshad, Khuzaima Tanveer, Shahid Aziz, Rizwanullah, Mohammad Hamza

Also Read: Quetta Gladiators vs Karachi Kings PSL 2026: Lahore Weather Forecast, Pitch Report, H2H And Probable Playing XIs