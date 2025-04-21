Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Monday, April 21, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • Sports»
  • Quinton de Kock Not Playing Today’s KKR vs GT IPL 2025 Match? Here’s Why

Quinton de Kock Not Playing Today’s KKR vs GT IPL 2025 Match? Here’s Why

Quinton de Kock, the experienced South African wicketkeeper-batter, has been left out of the Kolkata Knight Riders’ lineup for their high-profile match against Gujarat Titans at Eden Gardens on Monday.

Quinton de Kock Not Playing Today’s KKR vs GT IPL 2025 Match? Here’s Why

Quinton de Kock Not Playing Today's KKR vs GT IPL 2025 Match? Here's Why


Quinton de Kock, the experienced South African wicketkeeper-batter, has been left out of the Kolkata Knight Riders’ lineup for their high-profile match against Gujarat Titans at Eden Gardens on Monday.

After a run of underwhelming performances, the veteran has been dropped from the playing XI, making way for Afghanistan’s Rahmanullah Gurbaz.

Gurbaz Gets the Nod, Moeen Returns

Gurbaz will not only fill in as wicketkeeper but also open the innings for KKR. He’s expected to bring some fresh energy to the top order for the Ajinkya Rahane-led side.

Another notable change in KKR’s setup is the exclusion of pacer Anrich Nortje. In his place, all-rounder Moeen Ali has been slotted in.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Moeen, although not impactful with the bat this season, has impressed with the ball. His standout performance came last month against Rajasthan Royals, offering hope for a stronger showing this time around.

Titans Make Tactical Tweaks

Gujarat Titans have also tweaked their playing combination. Indian spinner Washington Sundar has replaced Arshad Khan in the XI.

Arshad, along with senior pacer Ishant Sharma, remains on the impact player list. The management could call on either depending on how the second half of the match unfolds.

GT to Set the Target

In a strategic move, KKR captain Ajinkya Rahane won the toss and opted to field first. The home side will be hoping to chase under lights on a pitch known for getting better as the game progresses.

A victory for Gujarat Titans will help them cement their top spot on the points table. For KKR, a win would push them to sixth place, giving their campaign a much-needed boost.

Playing XIs

Kolkata Knight Riders: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (WK), Sunil Narine, Ajinkya Rahane (C), Venkatesh Iyer, Rinku Singh, Moeen Ali, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh, Harshit Rana, Vaibhav Arora, Varun Chakaravarthy

Gujarat Titans: Shubman Gill (C), B Sai Sudharsan, Jos Buttler (WK), Sherfane Rutherford, Shahrukh Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Washington Sundar, R Sai Kishore, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna

KKR Impact Players: Manish Pandey, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Rovman Powell, Luvnith Sisodia, Anukul Roy

GT Impact Players: Ishant Sharma, Mahipal Lomror, Anuj Rawat, Karim Janat, Arshad Khan

ALSO READ: Tears of Joy! Watch Ayush Mhatre’s Emotional IPL Debut For CSK That Moved His Cousin To Tears

 

Filed under

ipl Quinton de Kock Rahmanullah Gurbaz

Homeland Security Secreta

Kristi Noem’s Bag Stolen at DC Restaurant: $3,000 Cash, Passport, DHS Badge, and Medication Vanish...
In a high-profile case th

Policeman Honoured With President’s Medal Gets Life Imprisonment For Murdering Woman Officer
newsx

IPL 2025 Controversy: Rajasthan Cricket Association Questions RR’s Loss To Lucknow Super Giants
Former Foreign Secretary

Trump ‘Has Put The Cat Amongst Global Pigeons’: Kanwal Sibal on US Trade Tariffs As...
Kanye West sparks outrage

Kanye West Celebrates Hitler’s Birthday On Easter, Posts Shocking Antisemitic Rants
With Marathi over Hindi a

Stalin Swipe At Fadnavis Over Only Marathi, Says Clear Manifestation Of Trepidation Over The Widespread...
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Kristi Noem’s Bag Stolen at DC Restaurant: $3,000 Cash, Passport, DHS Badge, and Medication Vanish in Shocking Security Breach Caught on Camera

Kristi Noem’s Bag Stolen at DC Restaurant: $3,000 Cash, Passport, DHS Badge, and Medication Vanish...

Policeman Honoured With President’s Medal Gets Life Imprisonment For Murdering Woman Officer

Policeman Honoured With President’s Medal Gets Life Imprisonment For Murdering Woman Officer

IPL 2025 Controversy: Rajasthan Cricket Association Questions RR’s Loss To Lucknow Super Giants

IPL 2025 Controversy: Rajasthan Cricket Association Questions RR’s Loss To Lucknow Super Giants

Trump ‘Has Put The Cat Amongst Global Pigeons’: Kanwal Sibal on US Trade Tariffs As JD Vance Visits India

Trump ‘Has Put The Cat Amongst Global Pigeons’: Kanwal Sibal on US Trade Tariffs As...

Kanye West Celebrates Hitler’s Birthday On Easter, Posts Shocking Antisemitic Rants

Kanye West Celebrates Hitler’s Birthday On Easter, Posts Shocking Antisemitic Rants

Entertainment

Kanye West Celebrates Hitler’s Birthday On Easter, Posts Shocking Antisemitic Rants

Kanye West Celebrates Hitler’s Birthday On Easter, Posts Shocking Antisemitic Rants

Yash To Battle Kunal Kapoor Before Facing Ranbir Kapoor In Intense Action Sequence In Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana

Yash To Battle Kunal Kapoor Before Facing Ranbir Kapoor In Intense Action Sequence In Nitesh

Who Is Elizabeth Hurley’s First Husband? Actress Was Married To This Indian Tycoon For Three Years Before The Shocking Divorce

Who Is Elizabeth Hurley’s First Husband? Actress Was Married To This Indian Tycoon For Three

When Did Elizabeth Hurley And Billy Ray Cyrus First Meet? Duo Sparks Romance Rumours With This Easter Post

When Did Elizabeth Hurley And Billy Ray Cyrus First Meet? Duo Sparks Romance Rumours With

​Who Is Malavika Mohanan? Actress Tears Apart South Cinema Over Naval Obsession

​Who Is Malavika Mohanan? Actress Tears Apart South Cinema Over Naval Obsession

Lifestyle

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After Landing

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After

Too Hot To Handle? Here Are The Must-Know Tips To Stay Safe During India’s Heatwave

Too Hot To Handle? Here Are The Must-Know Tips To Stay Safe During India’s Heatwave