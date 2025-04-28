R. Ashwin And R. Sreejesh Honored With Padma Shri At Rashtrapati Bhavan Ceremony

R. Ashwin and R. Sreejesh honored with Padma Shri by President Droupadi Murmu. PM Modi joins the ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhavan to celebrate India's sports heroes.

Veteran Indian cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin and hockey star R. Sreejesh were honored with the prestigious Padma Shri award on April 28. The awards were presented by President Droupadi Murmu at a grand ceremony held at Rashtrapati Bhavan.

The event witnessed the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with other dignitaries who came together to recognize and celebrate the nation’s sports achievements.

Ashwin, who retired from international cricket last year, became the 40th Indian cricketer to receive the Padma Shri, following the likes of Sachin Tendulkar, Zaheer Khan, and Gautam Gambhir. The Padma Shri, India’s fourth-highest civilian honor, marks another milestone in Ashwin’s illustrious career.

Ashwin’s Legendary Cricket Career

Indian cricket fans regard R. Ashwin as one of the greatest spin bowlers in the nation’s cricket history. With his outstanding bowling performances, he helped Team India clinch many significant victories.

Ashwin officially concluded his international career on December 29, 2022, after playing the Boxing Day Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. However, he continues to play professionally in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Ashwin’s Current Journey With CSK in IPL 2025

Despite his retirement from international cricket, Ashwin is actively participating in IPL 2025 as part of the Chennai Super Kings (CSK). In the ongoing season, he has picked up five wickets from seven matches, although his performance has been relatively modest.

Even so, his vast experience adds depth to the CSK squad this season.

R. Sreejesh Also Honored at the Padma Awards

President #DroupadiMurmu presents the #PadmaBhushan award to Sreejesh P. R for his outstanding performance, leadership and contributions to the field of Sports Sreejesh P. R (@16Sreejesh) is a former Indian Hockey goalkeeper and a double Olympic Bronze Medal winner. He is the… pic.twitter.com/uHUJCrto5w — PIB India (@PIB_India) April 28, 2025

Alongside Ashwin, Indian hockey legend R. Sreejesh was also conferred the Padma Shri for his contribution to Indian hockey. Sreejesh has been a pillar of strength for India’s hockey team for years, and his honor recognizes his commitment and remarkable performances at international levels.

Previously, renowned cricket coach Gurcharan Singh had received the Padma honor in 2023, highlighting the government’s continued celebration of sports personalities.

