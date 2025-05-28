Home
Wednesday, May 28, 2025
  R Ashwin Blasts Rishabh Pant For Withdrawing Digvesh Rathi's Mankad Appeal Against Jitesh Sharma

R Ashwin Blasts Rishabh Pant For Withdrawing Digvesh Rathi’s Mankad Appeal Against Jitesh Sharma

Pant's move was praised by commentators and fans as a "great act of sportsmanship." But Ashwin strongly disagreed with that view and called out the decision.

Ravichandran Ashwin has come down hard on Rishabh Pant for retracting a Mankad appeal made by Digvesh Rathi during a crucial IPL 2025 league match. The incident unfolded during the game between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Lucknow Super Giants on Tuesday, May 27, at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow.

Rathi attempted to run out RCB’s acting captain Jitesh Sharma at the non-striker’s end in the 17th over. However, before the umpire could make a decision, LSG skipper Pant decided to withdraw the appeal.

Mixed Reactions to the Appeal Withdrawal

Pant’s move was praised by commentators and fans as a “great act of sportsmanship.” But Ashwin strongly disagreed with that view and called out the decision.

According to him, the withdrawal did more harm than good, especially to Rathi’s confidence.

“Captain’s job is actually to back a player. A captain’s job is not to make a bowler feel small. By making this decision of pulling away an appeal, ye pehle karna chahiye tha (should have discussed earlier).”

Ashwin, who famously ran out Jos Buttler at the non-striker’s end in IPL 2019, suggested that conversations about such dismissals need to happen before matches, not during them.

Lessons from the Past

Ashwin shared his own experience during the 2020 IPL season when he played for Delhi Capitals. He said head coach Ricky Ponting had made it clear that DC players would not attempt such dismissals, and Ashwin agreed.

But in this case, he was unsure whether any discussion had taken place before Rathi’s attempt.

“We don’t know if they discussed, but let’s stop this vilification of that youngster in front of crores and crores of people. Do we do that to anybody else? Why does a bowler look small? It is actually a humiliation.”

He felt that publicly overturning the appeal sent a humiliating message to the young bowler, potentially damaging his confidence and willingness to act within the rules again.

Bigger Issue: Respect for Bowlers

Ashwin’s criticism extended to the broader issue of how bowlers are treated in such situations. He pointed out that when bowlers try to act within the rules, they are often portrayed as the villains.

“So what happens is a bowler feels so small that he will never do that again. People will say that he should never do that (run out at the non-striker’s end) again. Why should he not do that? It is actually not about the rule. The batsman taking an extra step gives him an opportunity to finish a two.”

Despite not having any personal connection to Rathi, Ashwin stood firmly in his defense, arguing that young bowlers deserve support rather than public embarrassment.

“Digvesh Rathi is not my relative, not my friend. I don’t know who he is. But I am saying ki ek bowler ko itna scar kar doge aap aisa karne mein that it will really affect him. But because nobody really cares about a bowler. So you can insult him by withdrawing his appeal in front of crores of people.”

Ashwin’s remarks have sparked renewed debate around sportsmanship, leadership decisions, and the need to protect and support bowlers in high-pressure situations.

