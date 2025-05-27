Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Tuesday, May 27, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • Sports»
  • R Ashwin Fires Back At Troll Telling Him To ‘Leave CSK Family’ Over Bad Performance

R Ashwin Fires Back At Troll Telling Him To ‘Leave CSK Family’ Over Bad Performance

Ashwin’s return to the Super Kings after a decade was one of the more sentimental storylines of the season.

R Ashwin Fires Back At Troll Telling Him To ‘Leave CSK Family’ Over Bad Performance

R Ashwin Fires Back at Troll Telling Him to 'Leave CSK Family' Over Bad Performance


Ravichandran Ashwin found himself at the receiving end of fan frustration during a live YouTube session, where he was discussing the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) season with fellow panellists.

A user, unhappy with Ashwin’s performance, commented: “Hi, dear Ashwin, with lots of love, please leave my lovely CSK family.”

The comment didn’t sit well with the veteran off-spinner, who didn’t hold back in his response.

Ashwin Defends His Commitment to CSK

Ashwin admitted that he hasn’t performed up to expectations this season but emphasized his loyalty and intent to bounce back stronger. The 38-year-old made it clear that he still has the hunger to fight for the team.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

“One thing that I can relate to is his love for the franchise. Let’s not make one mistake. When you say something, please make sure that you’re doing it in your best interest. I understand what you’re trying to say. I also have the same love and interest. Don’t think that I’m going to let this campaign go to waste. What I have in my control: if you give the ball in my hand, I will bowl; if you give the bat, then I will bat,” he said.

Ashwin further acknowledged the areas where he struggled, particularly during the powerplay overs. He said he has already identified the gaps and is determined to improve before the next season.

“I have put in a lot of hard work, and there are areas which I can work on, which I know very clearly. In the powerplay, I have given away many runs. To bowl in the powerplay, I have to create more options next year. This is the best I can do. I have the best interests of the team, and I love the team way more than all of you. I was with the team in 2009 and 2010. I have played for 7 years.”

A Veteran’s Heartbreak After a Tough Season

Ashwin’s return to the Super Kings after a decade was one of the more sentimental storylines of the season. However, his numbers didn’t do justice to his stature.

He featured in 9 of CSK’s 14 matches but managed only 7 wickets. His average stood at 40.42, with an economy rate of 9.12—far from ideal for a player of his caliber.

His emotional investment in the franchise was evident as he reflected on CSK’s rare bottom-place finish.

“I have qualified with CSK for the playoffs in the past. I have won the title. So, when I see a champion like this, I feel sad for the first time. I feel sad about that. That’s why I’m sitting in a corner and crying. What to do next? This is my goal.”

Looking Ahead Despite the Setback

This season marked a historic low for CSK, with only four wins and a last-place finish in the standings—something the franchise has never experienced before.

But Ashwin’s words suggest he hasn’t lost hope. Despite the criticism, he remains focused on regrouping, improving, and contributing meaningfully in the next chapter of CSK’s journey.

ALSO READ: KKR’s Shreyas Iyer Snub on 2024 IPL Title Anniversary Sparks Fan Outrage

 

Filed under

Chennai Super Kings ipl R Ashwin

newsx

Rohit Sharma Turns Shreyas Iyer’s Swag Walk Into Viral Meme In Latest Encounter
newsx

RCB vs LSG: Why Are Royal Challengers Wearing a Special Jersey Today?
newsx

Elon Musk’s Father Will Visit Ayodhya Ram Mandir Amid His Six Day India Tour
Monsoon 2025: IMD Shares

Monsoon 2025: IMD Shares Region-Wise Rainfall Outlook For Central, Southern, And Northeast India
newsx

R Ashwin Fires Back At Troll Telling Him To ‘Leave CSK Family’ Over Bad Performance
newsx

Bangladesh Police Seizes 20,300 Uniforms Manufactured Allegedly For Kuki-Chin National Front
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Rohit Sharma Turns Shreyas Iyer’s Swag Walk Into Viral Meme In Latest Encounter

Rohit Sharma Turns Shreyas Iyer’s Swag Walk Into Viral Meme In Latest Encounter

RCB vs LSG: Why Are Royal Challengers Wearing a Special Jersey Today?

RCB vs LSG: Why Are Royal Challengers Wearing a Special Jersey Today?

Elon Musk’s Father Will Visit Ayodhya Ram Mandir Amid His Six Day India Tour

Elon Musk’s Father Will Visit Ayodhya Ram Mandir Amid His Six Day India Tour

Monsoon 2025: IMD Shares Region-Wise Rainfall Outlook For Central, Southern, And Northeast India

Monsoon 2025: IMD Shares Region-Wise Rainfall Outlook For Central, Southern, And Northeast India

Bangladesh Police Seizes 20,300 Uniforms Manufactured Allegedly For Kuki-Chin National Front

Bangladesh Police Seizes 20,300 Uniforms Manufactured Allegedly For Kuki-Chin National Front

Entertainment

Hera Pheri 3 Drama Explodes As Akshay Kumar Breaks His Silence

Hera Pheri 3 Drama Explodes As Akshay Kumar Breaks His Silence

Housefull 5 Trailer Review: Akshay Kumar’s Film Gives Away Nothing, Borrows From Past 4 Movies

Housefull 5 Trailer Review: Akshay Kumar’s Film Gives Away Nothing, Borrows From Past 4 Movies

Dubai Woman Detained For Trespassing Into Aditya Roy Kapur’s Mumbai Home

Dubai Woman Detained For Trespassing Into Aditya Roy Kapur’s Mumbai Home

Why Did Taylor Swift Skip 2025 AMAs Red Carpet? Fans Lose Their Calm Over Singer’s Absence Despite Scoring Six Nominations

Why Did Taylor Swift Skip 2025 AMAs Red Carpet? Fans Lose Their Calm Over Singer’s

2025 American Music Awards: Date, Timings, Venue, Performers, Where To Stream And All You Need To Know

2025 American Music Awards: Date, Timings, Venue, Performers, Where To Stream And All You Need

Lifestyle

‘Muddy, Dirty Denim Jeans’ At A Shocking Price On AJIO Luxe, Will You Buy?

‘Muddy, Dirty Denim Jeans’ At A Shocking Price On AJIO Luxe, Will You Buy?

Annabelle Doll Is Missing ! Internet Buzzing Over Rumors, Here’s The Truth

Annabelle Doll Is Missing ! Internet Buzzing Over Rumors, Here’s The Truth

What’s Inside Cyber Brothel? From AI Model Girls To VR Sex, All One Can Experience In Sex Driven Technology

What’s Inside Cyber Brothel? From AI Model Girls To VR Sex, All One Can Experience

Already Explored Uttarakhand And Himachal? Here Are 5 Nepal Treks You Can’t Miss If You Love The Himalayas

Already Explored Uttarakhand And Himachal? Here Are 5 Nepal Treks You Can’t Miss If You

Skip The Hassle: Check Out Top Easy Visa Destinations For Indian Travellers This Summer

Skip The Hassle: Check Out Top Easy Visa Destinations For Indian Travellers This Summer