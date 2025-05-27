R Ashwin Fires Back at Troll Telling Him to 'Leave CSK Family' Over Bad Performance

Ashwin’s return to the Super Kings after a decade was one of the more sentimental storylines of the season.

Ravichandran Ashwin found himself at the receiving end of fan frustration during a live YouTube session, where he was discussing the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) season with fellow panellists.

A user, unhappy with Ashwin’s performance, commented: “Hi, dear Ashwin, with lots of love, please leave my lovely CSK family.”

The comment didn’t sit well with the veteran off-spinner, who didn’t hold back in his response.

Ashwin Defends His Commitment to CSK

Ashwin admitted that he hasn’t performed up to expectations this season but emphasized his loyalty and intent to bounce back stronger. The 38-year-old made it clear that he still has the hunger to fight for the team.

“One thing that I can relate to is his love for the franchise. Let’s not make one mistake. When you say something, please make sure that you’re doing it in your best interest. I understand what you’re trying to say. I also have the same love and interest. Don’t think that I’m going to let this campaign go to waste. What I have in my control: if you give the ball in my hand, I will bowl; if you give the bat, then I will bat,” he said.

Ashwin further acknowledged the areas where he struggled, particularly during the powerplay overs. He said he has already identified the gaps and is determined to improve before the next season.

“I have put in a lot of hard work, and there are areas which I can work on, which I know very clearly. In the powerplay, I have given away many runs. To bowl in the powerplay, I have to create more options next year. This is the best I can do. I have the best interests of the team, and I love the team way more than all of you. I was with the team in 2009 and 2010. I have played for 7 years.”

A Veteran’s Heartbreak After a Tough Season

Ashwin’s return to the Super Kings after a decade was one of the more sentimental storylines of the season. However, his numbers didn’t do justice to his stature.

He featured in 9 of CSK’s 14 matches but managed only 7 wickets. His average stood at 40.42, with an economy rate of 9.12—far from ideal for a player of his caliber.

His emotional investment in the franchise was evident as he reflected on CSK’s rare bottom-place finish.

“I have qualified with CSK for the playoffs in the past. I have won the title. So, when I see a champion like this, I feel sad for the first time. I feel sad about that. That’s why I’m sitting in a corner and crying. What to do next? This is my goal.”

Looking Ahead Despite the Setback

This season marked a historic low for CSK, with only four wins and a last-place finish in the standings—something the franchise has never experienced before.

But Ashwin’s words suggest he hasn’t lost hope. Despite the criticism, he remains focused on regrouping, improving, and contributing meaningfully in the next chapter of CSK’s journey.

