R Ashwin Questions Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s India Future After NZ T20Is, Says ‘How Will He Come Back?’

R Ashwin on Bhuvneshwar Kumar: Former India spinner R Ashwin has delivered a blunt assessment of Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s international comeback, suggesting that the pacer may have played his last series for India. Ashwin believes the experienced bowler failed to match his impressive IPL form during the T20I series against New Zealand and has questioned whether another national-team opportunity is possible. He also pointed towards Mohammad Shami as a potential option for the selectors.

Bhuvneshwar returned to the Indian team after a gap of four years, earning a recall following his impressive performances for Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the IPL over the last two seasons. The 36-year-old was entrusted with a key role in India’s pace attack during the five-match T20I series against New Zealand.

However, his return did not produce the expected results. Bhuvneshwar played four matches, picked up four wickets and conceded runs at an economy rate of 11.50. India eventually won the series 3-2, but the veteran seamer’s performances attracted scrutiny.

R Ashwin Delivers Blunt Verdict On Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s Comeback

Speaking about Bhuvneshwar’s performances, Ashwin felt the pacer had not done enough to justify the expectations surrounding his return.

“Bhuvneshwar Kumar hasn’t bowled that well; he didn’t prove his form,” Ashwin said.

The former spinner also highlighted the difference between Bhuvneshwar’s performances in the IPL and his showing against New Zealand, suggesting that his international comeback could be over.

“There was a night and day difference between his IPL form and here (New Zealand series). I think that chapter is maybe closed. It’s very difficult. How will he come back?” he added.

Ashwin Points To Lack Of Bowling Intensity

Ashwin’s criticism extended beyond Bhuvneshwar’s figures in the series. He felt the pacer did not display the same intensity, run-up speed and bowling pace that had helped him excel in the IPL.

“Leave performance, leave giving extra runs. It’s not that. What was disappointing, I felt the way he bowls in the IPL – the intensity, his run-up speed was lower, and his bowling speed was also lower. That tells me maybe he didn’t come in prime training form for this series,” Ashwin explained.

He also pointed out that selectors could assess an experienced player’s performances differently from those of a newcomer. According to Ashwin, senior cricketers returning to the national side need to make the most of the opportunities they receive.

“If that’s the condition, the selectors will also think, ‘Is this the way’? If you’re a new kid or a young boy, you’ll get ten chances. But you’re an experienced guy coming back,” he added.

R Ashwin Backs Mohammad Shami For India Return

While expressing doubts over Bhuvneshwar’s future, Ashwin suggested that the selectors could consider Mohammad Shami for another opportunity with the Indian team.

Shami has been featuring in the Ranji Trophy and has claimed 12 wickets across three matches. His domestic performances have brought him back into the conversation around India’s experienced fast-bowling options.

Ashwin believes Shami has shown encouraging rhythm in the domestic competition and is currently in a better position from a bowling perspective.

“Right now I’m thinking that the way Shami is coming in Ranji and bowling, he is in much better rhythm (than Bhuvneshwar),” Ashwin said.

Bhuvneshwar’s return to international cricket has therefore raised questions about his place in India’s future plans. With Shami also making a case through domestic performances, the selectors have multiple factors to consider while assessing the team’s pace-bowling options.