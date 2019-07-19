After ICC suspended Zimbabwe, Indian cricketer R Ashwin came in support to Zimbabwe cricketers and expressed sympathy for them. In a tweet, He said ICC decision to suspend Zimbabwe cricket is extremely heartbreaking.

Indian spin sensation Ravichandran Ashwin on Friday expressed his disappointment over International Cricket Council’s (ICC) decision to suspend Zimbabwe membership in the ICC Annual conference with immediate effect. ICC took this harsh decision to apart Zimbabwe following the political uproar there. Team Zimbabwe was scheduled to tour India after 17 years in 2020, which now seems to be canceled.

In his tweet, R Ashwin said, International cricket governing body’s decision has affected careers of international and domestic cricketers of Zimbabwe. Sympathised Ashwin said he prays for the lovely cricketing nation to return to its glory ASAP!

Zimbabwe cricketers Brendan Taylor, Kyle Jarvis, Solomon Mire, Natsai Mshangwe have already shared their disappointment over the sudden suspension of their cricketing body.

