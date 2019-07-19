After ICC suspended Zimbabwe, Indian cricketer R Ashwin came in support to Zimbabwe cricketers and expressed sympathy for them. In a tweet, He said ICC decision to suspend Zimbabwe cricket is extremely heartbreaking.

Indian spin sensation Ravichandran Ashwin on Friday expressed his disappointment over International Cricket Council’s (ICC) decision to suspend Zimbabwe membership in the ICC Annual conference with immediate effect. ICC took this harsh decision to apart Zimbabwe following the political uproar there. Team Zimbabwe was scheduled to tour India after 17 years in 2020, which now seems to be canceled.

In his tweet, R Ashwin said, International cricket governing body’s decision has affected careers of international and domestic cricketers of Zimbabwe. Sympathised Ashwin said he prays for the lovely cricketing nation to return to its glory ASAP!

Zimbabwe cricketers Brendan Taylor, Kyle Jarvis, Solomon Mire, Natsai Mshangwe have already shared their disappointment over the sudden suspension of their cricketing body.

Extremely heart breaking news for all Zim cricketers and their fans, reading the tweets of @SRazaB24 just shows the agony of cricketers and how their life’s have been taken away from them. I pray that the lovely cricket nation returns to its glory asap! #ZimbabweCricket — Ashwin Ravichandran (@ashwinravi99) July 19, 2019

Cricketer Sikandar Raza said, in a tweet, said, this is not how he wanted to bid goodbye to the sport.

How one decision has made a team , strangers

How one decision has made so many people unemployed

How one decision effect so many families

How one decision has ended so many careers

Certainly not how I wanted to say goodbye to international cricket. @ICC pic.twitter.com/lEW02Qakwx — Sikandar Raza (@SRazaB24) July 18, 2019

Zimbabwe’s suspension has also put their chances of participating in the T20 World Cup 2020. ICC chairman Shashank Manohar said political uproar and instability in Zimbabwe has pushed the cricket governing body to take the decision. The ICC said that Zimbabwe have failed to fulfill their obligation to provide a process for free and democratic elections and to ensure that there is no government interference in its administration for cricket and what happened in Zimbabwe is a serious breach of the ICC Constitution.

R Ashwin has won many matches for India and is one of the finest spinners in the world. He is a regular member of India’s test side and skipper of King XI Punjab in the Indian Premier League.

