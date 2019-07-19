Indian spin sensation Ravichandran Ashwin on Friday expressed his disappointment over International Cricket Council’s (ICC) decision to suspend Zimbabwe membership in the ICC Annual conference with immediate effect. ICC took this harsh decision to apart Zimbabwe following the political uproar there. Team Zimbabwe was scheduled to tour India after 17 years in 2020, which now seems to be canceled.
In his tweet, R Ashwin said, International cricket governing body’s decision has affected careers of international and domestic cricketers of Zimbabwe. Sympathised Ashwin said he prays for the lovely cricketing nation to return to its glory ASAP!
Zimbabwe cricketers Brendan Taylor, Kyle Jarvis, Solomon Mire, Natsai Mshangwe have already shared their disappointment over the sudden suspension of their cricketing body.
Cricketer Sikandar Raza said, in a tweet, said, this is not how he wanted to bid goodbye to the sport.
Zimbabwe’s suspension has also put their chances of participating in the T20 World Cup 2020. ICC chairman Shashank Manohar said political uproar and instability in Zimbabwe has pushed the cricket governing body to take the decision. The ICC said that Zimbabwe have failed to fulfill their obligation to provide a process for free and democratic elections and to ensure that there is no government interference in its administration for cricket and what happened in Zimbabwe is a serious breach of the ICC Constitution.
R Ashwin has won many matches for India and is one of the finest spinners in the world. He is a regular member of India’s test side and skipper of King XI Punjab in the Indian Premier League.