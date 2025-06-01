Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Sunday, June 1, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • Sports»
  • R Ashwin Takes A Dig At Mumbai Indians With ‘Always Get Lucky’ Comment After Eliminator Win

R Ashwin Takes A Dig At Mumbai Indians With ‘Always Get Lucky’ Comment After Eliminator Win

Rohit had luck on his side early in the innings. He was dropped twice during the powerplay, and Gujarat paid the price for those missed chances.

R Ashwin Takes A Dig At Mumbai Indians With ‘Always Get Lucky’ Comment After Eliminator Win

R Ashwin Takes a Dig at Mumbai Indians with 'Always Get Lucky' Comment After Eliminator Win


Gujarat Titans crashed out of IPL 2025 after a tough loss to Mumbai Indians in the Eliminator. MI chose to bat first and put up a massive total of 228 for 5, powered by Rohit Sharma’s quickfire 81 off 50 balls.

Rohit had luck on his side early in the innings. He was dropped twice during the powerplay, and Gujarat paid the price for those missed chances.

Ashwin Recalls a Familiar Pattern Against MI

Speaking after the game, Ravichandran Ashwin pointed to what he believes is a consistent pattern with MI benefiting from fortunate moments in big matches.

“I’ve seen one thing with Mumbai Indians, every time. In 2018, I was leading Punjab against MI. They were 80-odd for five wickets in 13 overs. They weren’t anywhere in the game. Suddenly, the floodlights lost current and we had a 20-minute break. And when the game resumed, Kieron Pollard went ballistic and they went to smash around 180-200 runs,” Ashwin said on his YouTube channel.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

He added a pointed comment about MI’s fortune.

“MI always gets lucky. Of course, you earn your luck. But MI always get lucky. We have to find out how they’re getting so lucky”

MI Push Forward While GT Bow Out

Mumbai will now face Punjab Kings in Qualifier 2. The winner of that match will take on Royal Challengers Bangalore in the final on June 3.

With their strong playoff record, MI are seen as the most experienced side left in the race. Their familiarity with knockout pressure could give them the upper hand in the final stages.

Squads for the Upcoming Clash

Mumbai Indians Squad: Hardik Pandya (c), Suryakumar Yadav, Rohit Sharma, Tilak Varma, Bevon Jacobs, Robin Minz (wk), Krishnan Shrijith (wk), Naman Dhir, Raj Bawa, Mitchell Santner, Jasprit Bumrah, Arjun Tendulkar, Ashwani Kumar, Reece Topley, Karn Sharma, Trent Boult, Deepak Chahar, Satyanarayana Raju, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Raghu Sharma, Jonny Bairstow (wk), Richard Gleeson, Charith Asalanka.

Punjab Kings Squad: Shreyas Iyer (c), Nehal Wadhera, Vishnu Vinod (wk), Josh Inglis (wk), Harnoor Pannu, Pyla Avinash, Prabhsimran Singh (wk), Shashank Singh, Marcus Stoinis, Harpreet Brar, Azmatullah Omarzai, Priyansh Arya, Aaron Hardie, Musheer Khan, Suryansh Shedge, Mitch Owen, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, Vyshak Vijaykumar, Yash Thakur, Kuldeep Sen, Xavier Bartlett, Pravin Dubey, Kyle Jamieson.

ALSO READ: Arshdeep Singh’s Warning to Mumbai Indians: ‘I Aim to Help Punjab…’ Ahead of IPL 2025 Eliminator 2

 

Filed under

ipl Mumbai Indians R Ashwin

newsx

R Ashwin Takes A Dig At Mumbai Indians With ‘Always Get Lucky’ Comment After Eliminator...
Mexico is conducting its

Mexico Holds First National Judicial Election Amid Concerns Over Rule of Law
newsx

‘Hundreds of Terrorists Killed, This Hurts Didi’s Stomach’: Amit Shah Rips Into Mamata Banerjee Over...
IndiGo announced a deal w

IndiGo Expands International Reach Through Partnerships With Air France-KLM, Virgin Atlantic and Delta
An IAEA report revealed t

Iran’s Nuclear Enrichment Nears Weapons-Grade Levels, UN Watchdog Warns
newsx

Amit Shah Slams Mamata Banerjee: ‘Hundreds of BJP Workers Killed’ Since She Became CM
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Mexico Holds First National Judicial Election Amid Concerns Over Rule of Law

Mexico Holds First National Judicial Election Amid Concerns Over Rule of Law

‘Hundreds of Terrorists Killed, This Hurts Didi’s Stomach’: Amit Shah Rips Into Mamata Banerjee Over Operation Sindoor

‘Hundreds of Terrorists Killed, This Hurts Didi’s Stomach’: Amit Shah Rips Into Mamata Banerjee Over...

IndiGo Expands International Reach Through Partnerships With Air France-KLM, Virgin Atlantic and Delta

IndiGo Expands International Reach Through Partnerships With Air France-KLM, Virgin Atlantic and Delta

Iran’s Nuclear Enrichment Nears Weapons-Grade Levels, UN Watchdog Warns

Iran’s Nuclear Enrichment Nears Weapons-Grade Levels, UN Watchdog Warns

Amit Shah Slams Mamata Banerjee: ‘Hundreds of BJP Workers Killed’ Since She Became CM

Amit Shah Slams Mamata Banerjee: ‘Hundreds of BJP Workers Killed’ Since She Became CM

Entertainment

Happy Gilmore 2: Netflix Drops Trailer At Tudum, Fans Go Wild, Watch

Happy Gilmore 2: Netflix Drops Trailer At Tudum, Fans Go Wild, Watch

Squid Game Season 3 Trailer Unleashed: A Darker, Deadlier Endgame Begins

Squid Game Season 3 Trailer Unleashed: A Darker, Deadlier Endgame Begins

Who Was Valerie Mahaffey? Emmy-Winning Actress Dies At 71 After Cancer Battle

Who Was Valerie Mahaffey? Emmy-Winning Actress Dies At 71 After Cancer Battle

Wednesday Season 2: Lady Gaga Joins The Mayhem, First 6 Minutes Leave Fans Stunned

Wednesday Season 2: Lady Gaga Joins The Mayhem, First 6 Minutes Leave Fans Stunned

‘Ab Iske Baad Mujhe Kuch Nahi Karna’: Is Aamir Khan Planning To Retire After Releasing His Dream Project Mahabharat?

‘Ab Iske Baad Mujhe Kuch Nahi Karna’: Is Aamir Khan Planning To Retire After Releasing

Lifestyle

Singapore Couple’s Balcony Showdown Over “Baby” Remark Goes Viral, Watch

Singapore Couple’s Balcony Showdown Over “Baby” Remark Goes Viral, Watch

Not Udaipur Or Jaipur, Try These Indian Locations For Your Magical Destination Wedding

Not Udaipur Or Jaipur, Try These Indian Locations For Your Magical Destination Wedding

Camping This Summer? These Smart Tips Will Change The Game

Camping This Summer? These Smart Tips Will Change The Game

‘Muddy, Dirty Denim Jeans’ At A Shocking Price On AJIO Luxe, Will You Buy?

‘Muddy, Dirty Denim Jeans’ At A Shocking Price On AJIO Luxe, Will You Buy?

Annabelle Doll Is Missing ! Internet Buzzing Over Rumors, Here’s The Truth

Annabelle Doll Is Missing ! Internet Buzzing Over Rumors, Here’s The Truth