R Ashwin Takes a Dig at Mumbai Indians with 'Always Get Lucky' Comment After Eliminator Win

Gujarat Titans crashed out of IPL 2025 after a tough loss to Mumbai Indians in the Eliminator. MI chose to bat first and put up a massive total of 228 for 5, powered by Rohit Sharma’s quickfire 81 off 50 balls.

Rohit had luck on his side early in the innings. He was dropped twice during the powerplay, and Gujarat paid the price for those missed chances.

Ashwin Recalls a Familiar Pattern Against MI

Speaking after the game, Ravichandran Ashwin pointed to what he believes is a consistent pattern with MI benefiting from fortunate moments in big matches.

“I’ve seen one thing with Mumbai Indians, every time. In 2018, I was leading Punjab against MI. They were 80-odd for five wickets in 13 overs. They weren’t anywhere in the game. Suddenly, the floodlights lost current and we had a 20-minute break. And when the game resumed, Kieron Pollard went ballistic and they went to smash around 180-200 runs,” Ashwin said on his YouTube channel.

He added a pointed comment about MI’s fortune.

“MI always gets lucky. Of course, you earn your luck. But MI always get lucky. We have to find out how they’re getting so lucky”

MI Push Forward While GT Bow Out

Mumbai will now face Punjab Kings in Qualifier 2. The winner of that match will take on Royal Challengers Bangalore in the final on June 3.

With their strong playoff record, MI are seen as the most experienced side left in the race. Their familiarity with knockout pressure could give them the upper hand in the final stages.

Squads for the Upcoming Clash

Mumbai Indians Squad: Hardik Pandya (c), Suryakumar Yadav, Rohit Sharma, Tilak Varma, Bevon Jacobs, Robin Minz (wk), Krishnan Shrijith (wk), Naman Dhir, Raj Bawa, Mitchell Santner, Jasprit Bumrah, Arjun Tendulkar, Ashwani Kumar, Reece Topley, Karn Sharma, Trent Boult, Deepak Chahar, Satyanarayana Raju, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Raghu Sharma, Jonny Bairstow (wk), Richard Gleeson, Charith Asalanka.

Punjab Kings Squad: Shreyas Iyer (c), Nehal Wadhera, Vishnu Vinod (wk), Josh Inglis (wk), Harnoor Pannu, Pyla Avinash, Prabhsimran Singh (wk), Shashank Singh, Marcus Stoinis, Harpreet Brar, Azmatullah Omarzai, Priyansh Arya, Aaron Hardie, Musheer Khan, Suryansh Shedge, Mitch Owen, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, Vyshak Vijaykumar, Yash Thakur, Kuldeep Sen, Xavier Bartlett, Pravin Dubey, Kyle Jamieson.

