R Ashwin Warns RCB: ‘Stop Mumbai Indians At Any Cost’ Ahead Of IPL 2025 Final

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Ashwin, who represented Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in IPL 2025, said RCB will be hoping MI don't reach the final.

As Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) prepare for their fourth Indian Premier League (IPL) final, veteran spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has issued a clear warning "Stop Mumbai Indians at any cost."


As Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) prepare for their fourth Indian Premier League (IPL) final, veteran spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has issued a clear warning “Stop Mumbai Indians at any cost.” Ashwin believes that among the remaining teams, Mumbai Indians (MI) pose the biggest threat to RCB’s hopes of lifting their maiden IPL title.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Ashwin, who represented Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in IPL 2025, said RCB will be hoping MI don’t reach the final. He stressed that the five-time champions are the only side capable of stopping RCB’s dream run this season.

“If RCB has to win the IPL, then Gujarat Titans should beat Mumbai Indians. MI are one team that you cannot allow to enter the final you have to stop them at any cost,” Ashwin stated in his analysis of the playoff scenarios.

RCB vs MI Final? Ashwin Says No

RCB have already secured their spot in the final after a dominant win over Punjab Kings in Qualifier 1. On the other hand, MI will play Gujarat Titans in the Eliminator. The winner will face PBKS in Qualifier 2 on June 1 for a place in the final at Ahmedabad.

Ashwin, known for his tactical acumen, explained that if he were in RCB’s shoes, he would rather face Gujarat Titans than a high-stakes clash against Mumbai.

“RCB will keep their fingers crossed to not have Mumbai Indians in the final. If I was RCB, I would want to face Gujarat Titans,” he added.

Kohli’s Form Boosting RCB’s Title Dreams

Ashwin also praised Virat Kohli’s exceptional form, which has been pivotal in RCB’s strong campaign. Kohli, who has never won an IPL title, has had a memorable year in international cricket winning the T20 World Cup in 2024 and the ICC Champions Trophy in early 2025.

“Everything seems to be aligning for Kohli,” Ashwin said, hinting that this might finally be RCB’s year.

As the playoffs heat up, Ashwin’s comments reflect the high stakes and fierce rivalries in the IPL. While fans might be dreaming of a blockbuster RCB vs MI final, the CSK star believes RCB must avoid MI to break their title curse.

