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Home > Sports News > R Praggnanandhaa Wins Grand Chess Tour St Louis Rapid & Blitz 2026 Title, Climbs Season Rankings

R Praggnanandhaa Wins Grand Chess Tour St Louis Rapid & Blitz 2026 Title, Climbs Season Rankings

R Praggnanandhaa won the Grand Chess Tour St Louis Rapid & Blitz 2026 title after drawing with Javokhir Sindarov in the penultimate round. The Indian grandmaster finished on 23/35 points, earned $50,000 prize money, and moved second in the GCT standings.

R Pragnanandhaa won the Grand Chess Tour St Louis Rapid & Blitz 2026 title. Image Credit: ANI
R Pragnanandhaa won the Grand Chess Tour St Louis Rapid & Blitz 2026 title. Image Credit: ANI

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: Fri 2026-08-07 09:45 IST

With one round remaining on Thursday, R Praggnanandhaa of India won the Grand Chess Tour Saint Louis Rapid & Blitz 2026 championship. In the penultimate round, the 20-year-old drew with Uzbek GM Javokhir Sindarov, who came in second, to complete the victory. Throughout the five-day competition, Praggnanandhaa maintained the lead, and Sindarov made a heroic effort but lost by 1.5 points.

Pragnanandhaa Wins Grand Chess Tour St Louis Rapid And Blitz Title

Indian grandmaster R Praggnanandhaa secured the Grand Chess Tour St Louis Rapid and Blitz title on Friday. The 20-year-old drew against Javokhir Sindarov during the penultimate round to seal the tournament with a score of 23/35 points, finishing 1.5 points ahead of everyone else.

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With his win in St Louis, the Indian GM collected prize money of $50,000 and 13 GCT points, which made him the second to reach the top of the 2026 season rankings. American Fabiano Caruana still holds the pole position in the standings. The GCT season is going to draw to an end during the Sinquefield Cup from August 10, in which the players of the St. Louis field, among them Praggnanandhaa, are mostly expected to take part.




Posting on X, the official handle of ChessBase India wrote, “Its 2:16 AM in India right now, and we have huge news coming in from the USA. R. Praggnanandhaa is the Champion of Grand Chess Tour St. Louis Rapid and Blitz with a round to spare!”

Pragnanandhaa Continues Fine Form

Earlier in June, Praggnanandhaa scripted history by claiming the Norway Chess 2026 crown in Oslo after defeating Germany’s Vincent Keymer in the tenth and final round. The victory completed a remarkable late surge by the Indian star, who registered four consecutive classical wins to secure one of the biggest titles of his career. 

Following this, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay had felicitated the Indian Grandmaster and presented him with a cash reward of Rs 50 lakh on behalf of the Sports Development Authority of Tamil Nadu. The felicitation ceremony was held at the Chief Secretariat in Chennai, where the Chief Minister also played a game of chess with the 20-year-old Grandmaster.

Also Read: Ranjit Bajaj Appointed as Manager, Bibiano Fernandes Retains Head Coach Position For FIFA U-15 World Cup | Minerva Academy Owner Questions AIFF’s Decision

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R Praggnanandhaa Wins Grand Chess Tour St Louis Rapid & Blitz 2026 Title, Climbs Season Rankings
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R Praggnanandhaa Wins Grand Chess Tour St Louis Rapid & Blitz 2026 Title, Climbs Season Rankings

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R Praggnanandhaa Wins Grand Chess Tour St Louis Rapid & Blitz 2026 Title, Climbs Season Rankings
R Praggnanandhaa Wins Grand Chess Tour St Louis Rapid & Blitz 2026 Title, Climbs Season Rankings
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