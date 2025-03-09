Home
Monday, March 10, 2025
Rachin Ravindra Clinches 'Golden Bat', 'Player Of The Tournament' In Champions Trophy 2025

In the final against India, Ravindra provided the Kiwis with a solid start, scoring a brisk 37 off 29 balls, laced with four boundaries and a six.

New Zealand’s emerging cricket star, Rachin Ravindra, capped off a sensational ICC Champions Trophy 2025 campaign by winning the prestigious ‘Golden Bat’ for scoring the most runs in the tournament. His stellar performances also earned him the coveted ‘Player of the Tournament’ title, reaffirming his status as one of the most promising batters in world cricket.

Ravindra continued his meteoric rise in international cricket, building on his successful ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 campaign in India. The 25-year-old left-hander was instrumental in New Zealand’s run to the final, amassing 263 runs in four matches at an impressive average of 65.75 and a strike rate of 106.47. His tournament exploits included two magnificent centuries one against Bangladesh in the league stage and another crucial knock in the semifinal against South Africa. Additionally, he contributed with the ball, taking three vital wickets.

In the final against India, Ravindra provided the Kiwis with a solid start, scoring a brisk 37 off 29 balls, laced with four boundaries and a six. His efforts, along with major contributions from Daryl Mitchell (63) and Michael Bracewell (53*), propelled New Zealand to a competitive total of 251/7 in 50 overs. India’s spin duo of Kuldeep Yadav (2/40) and Varun Chakravarthy (2/45) played a key role in restricting the Black Caps.

Spectacular chase

India’s chase was anchored by skipper Rohit Sharma, who played a captain’s knock of 76 runs off 83 balls, earning him the ‘Player of the Match’ award. His opening partnership with Shubman Gill (31) laid a strong foundation before Virat Kohli (84), Shreyas Iyer (48), and KL Rahul (34*) guided India to victory with six wickets and an over to spare. Despite Michael Bracewell (2/28) and Mitchell Santner (2/46) making breakthroughs, India successfully crossed the finish line.

With this Champions Trophy campaign, Rachin Ravindra has further solidified his reputation as a future leader in New Zealand cricket. His consistent performances across major ICC tournaments have made him a vital cog in the Kiwi setup, and he remains a key player to watch in global cricket.

