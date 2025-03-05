Rachin Ravindra Creates History with Record-Breaking Century in ICC Champions Trophy 2025

Ravindra have been in an excellent form all through the tournament, now has once again scored his second century in the competition.

New Zealand’s young batsman Rachin Ravindra once again made history with a dazzling century in the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy semi-final match against South Africa at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

The 25-year-old’s dazzling 108 runs off 101 balls was pivotal in laying down a huge score for the Black Caps, leaving their title hopes alive.

A Historic Knock in Lahore

Ravindra have been in an excellent form all through the tournament, now has once again scored his second century in the competition. He shared a strong 164-run stand with former skipper Kane Williamson, who also reached a century, taking New Zealand to a total of 362/6 from their 50 overs.

This is Rachin’s fifth century in ICC ODI competitions, making him the youngest player in history to achieve this feat. He broke the record of the all-time great Sachin Tendulkar, who had achieved three centuries prior to turning 26 years of age.

Breaking Records at a Rapid Pace

Rachin Ravindra’s incredible batting effort in Lahore broke several world records, putting him among the most talented emerging players in international cricket. These are some of his incredible stats from this competition:

Most 5 centuries in ICC ODI competitions in minimum number of innings: Ravindra has reached this mark in just 13 innings, which is better than Shikhar Dhawan’s earlier record of 15 innings.

First Player to Score All First Five ODI Centuries in ICC Events: No other batsman in cricket history has started their century haul with five tons all in ICC events.

Most Centuries by a Non-Asian Batter in ICC Events in Asia: Ravindra now has five centuries in Asian conditions, on par with Indian greats Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli.

Youngest to Score 5 Tons in ICC ODI Competitions: At the age of 25 years and 107 days, he broke a record held by many cricketing legends.

Centuries in Various Batting Orders: Ravindra’s versatility can be seen through his centuries at No. 3, No. 4, and as an opener in various ICC competitions.

Ravindra’s Increasing Legacy in ICC Competitions

Ravindra’s incredible century in the semi-final adds to his already rich record in ICC tournaments. He has three centuries under his belt in the 2023 ODI World Cup and two more in the current Champions Trophy. His success on the biggest platforms has transformed him into one of New Zealand’s most prized assets.

With five ICC centuries to his credit, Ravindra now finds himself in an elite group of batsmen, matching the likes of Joe Root, Herschelle Gibbs, Chris Gayle, and Tillakaratne Dilshan. He is now only one hundred away from legends like Virat Kohli, David Warner, Ricky Ponting, and Kumar Sangakkara, who have six each.

New Zealand’s comprehensive victory over South Africa ensured their qualification in the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy final against India on March 9 at the Dubai International Stadium. The Kiwis, with Ravindra in their best form, will be looking to win their first-ever ICC Champions Trophy trophy.

