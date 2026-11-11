Rachin Ravindra, Devon Conway Return As New Zealand Name Strong 14-Member Squad For India Test Series

New Zealand Squad For India Tests: New Zealand have announced a 14-member squad for their upcoming two-match home Test series against India, with Rachin Ravindra, Devon Conway and Tom Blundell returning to the group despite their respective injury concerns. The series will begin on November 19, with both teams looking to collect valuable points in the ICC World Test Championship (WTC).

Experienced batter Tom Latham will lead the Black Caps in the two Tests. Blundell, who has been dealing with a quadricep injury, Conway, who recently faced concussion concerns, and Ravindra, who has been managing a shoulder issue, have all been included in the squad.

The first Test will be played in Wellington from November 19, while the second match is scheduled to begin in Christchurch on November 27.

New Zealand Aim To Continue WTC Final Push Against India

The upcoming series will be the first Test meeting between India and New Zealand since the Black Caps stunned the visitors with a historic 3-0 series victory in India in 2024.

Both teams have plenty to play for, with their places in next year’s World Test Championship Final at The Oval still up for grabs. New Zealand currently occupy second place in the WTC standings, behind table-toppers South Africa. India are fourth, with reigning runners-up Australia sitting third.

The Black Caps will be hoping to strengthen their position and move closer to another appearance in the WTC final. New Zealand won the inaugural World Test Championship title in 2021 and are aiming to return to the summit clash for the first time since then.

Jacob Duffy Returns As New Zealand Make Few Changes

New Zealand’s squad is largely similar to the group that toured England earlier this year. Fast bowler Jacob Duffy has returned to the 14-member squad, while Ben Sears, who is recovering from an ankle injury, Zak Foulkes, who has a hip issue, and Will O’Rourke, who is being managed, are among the notable absentees.

New Zealand head coach Rob Walter highlighted the importance of the series and said the team was looking forward to playing Test cricket at home after enjoying strong support during the ongoing white-ball matches.

“This series marks the start of an exciting summer of Test cricket for the Black Caps,” Walter said, as quoted by the ICC.

“The squad is largely consistent with the team that competed in England earlier this year, so it will be great to be back together to try and recreate some of that success on home soil. We have experienced great crowds so far during the white-ball series, and we’re really looking forward to having that support during the tests.”

Walter also pointed out that the team has a busy Test schedule ahead and stressed the importance of collecting WTC points against a strong Indian side.

“There are 10 Tests scheduled between now and March, so there’s no shortage of action for red-ball fans. Valuable Championship points are on the line of course, but our focus remains on playing our best cricket against a high-quality team like India,” he added.

New Zealand Squad For India Test Series

Tom Latham (captain), Tom Blundell, Devon Conway, Jacob Duffy, Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, Daryl Mitchell, Henry Nicholls, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Mitchell Santner, Nathan Smith, Blair Tickner and Will Young.

The two-match series will provide New Zealand with an opportunity to build on their strong WTC position, while India will look to improve their standing and challenge for a place in the final. (With ANI Inputs)